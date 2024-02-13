Arabella Chi's name necklace on Love Island All Stars is worth thousands - but I've found 4 affordable lookalikes (no real diamonds though, sorry!)

Arabella Chi is proving to be the standout star of this year's Love Island All Stars - admit it, it would be boring without her! She's the professional flirt with the swishiest hair and killer outfits. But it's also her jewellery we're drawn to.

Specifically, the 'old English' name necklace she wears every episode which is worth thousands. Well, she is very posh, and she hangs out with Hollywood stars! What would you expect darling? Arabella's Old English name necklace is from LuLu Kachoo, a jewellery brand she has worked with on a collaboration in the past, and she owns a fair few pieces from the luxury jewellery designer.

In fact, Arabella collaborated with Laura Magrath, the designer, on the Old English Name Necklace and the evil eye necklace she has worn on the show is also from the same brand.

Let's face it, there's no better marketing than a Love Island star wearing the same item on repeat. Who can forget Gemma Owen's vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace back in 2022? Or Millie Court’s Sagittarius zodiac necklace she gifted Liam for Casa Amor? Or Samie Elishi's Tory Burch necklace she wore night after night in 2023.

This year, it's Arabella's Old English name necklace and her BFF Mollie Smith's Arabic style necklace also trends most episodes.

For Arabella's name necklace you can either opt for 14k white or yellow gold, and the diamond weight varies on each letter, approximately 0.35 carats (for four letters) and approximately 0.70 carats (for eight letters). The chain length is 16 inches.

© ITV/Shutterstock Arabella’s name chain could cost you anywhere between £2,300 and £2,950

It's not that easy to find a good lookalike for the chain, but I tried. Abbott Lyon's Old English necklace, £85, has similar vibes and the gothic font can be personalised with the name or word of your choice.

While there are no 0.35 carats of diamonds, you can add a birthstone of your choice.

Completely bespoke, every name necklace is carefully handmade to order and covered under the brand's two-year warranty. You can also add personalised luxury gift packaging for that extra special touch.

One happy shopper said: "This necklace is so beautiful! The quality is great, the length is perfect, I definitely recommend it."

My second choice would be this Amazon Old English name necklace, £15.93 - they're all selling out so fast on Amazon (the Arabella effect, maybe?) but this one appears to look good.

I've also found one that's on sale at NotOnTheHighStreet, £28.80, and again, this is in gold without the diamonds.

If it's the chunky chain you like on Arabella's, this £19.79 Etsy one could tick all your buttons. The Figaro chain is a lot chunkier than the rest. It's also on sale, and in a lot of baskets right now so don't delay if that's what you're after.

We wonder if Arabella will be getting an 'Adam' necklace for her next jewellery addition?

Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at PRYA, revealed that the personalised jewellery trend isn't going anywhere: "The personalised jewellery trend will always take centre stage at PRYA. There's something special about wearing your own name or the name of a loved one around your neck because the piece is bespokely yours.

"Popularised in the 90s by Sex In The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, the name necklace has stayed on trend ever since. Name necklaces have also been given the royal seal of approval, and can often be seen worn by Kate Middleton. Khloe Kardashian has been spotted on social media wearing a personalised necklace with the names of her two children, and [niece] Dream."

She continued: "An eye-catching multiple-name necklace is perfect for those who can’t decide on only one name. Perfect for friendship groups, siblings or parents. Each delicately crafted name is a testament to the love that we hold dear."