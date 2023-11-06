Frankie Bridge's £29 M&S sweater vest is perfect to keep cosy this winter - shop it now

Frankie, 34, styled hers with wide-leg jeans and her signature heels, but we’d also love it worn with leather trousers and trainers or over a white shirt and tailored trousers.
The high street piece already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "Looks and feels good. Very soft to the touch and very pleased," while another wrote: "True to size, comfortable to wear and lovely quality."
Several mention it has a slightly longer length than expected, which is worth keeping in mind when you order.
The sweater vest has been back in a big way for several seasons now and even Princess Kate has been seen out in the style. The Princess of Wales wore a grey sweater vest by Cefinn over a white poplin shirt with matching Sezanne tailored trousers for a royal engagement last month.
If you need any more convincing they’re no longer reserved for office attire, Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing one with everything from low-rise jeans to mini skirts in an array of bold prints.
Shop more of our favourite sweater vests...
M&S Ribbed Knitted Vest
New this season, we're loving Marks & Spencer's black knitted vest styled with a striped shirt. Cut to a regular fit, it features a round neckline and ribbed design. It comes in sizes Extra Small to Extra Large and is also available in a mocha shade.
Reformation Acro Sweater Vest
Reformation's relaxed fit sweater vest is made from a super soft, sustainably-made cashmere. The medium-weight knit has a turtleneck cut to keep you cosy this autumn.
Arket Knitted Alpaca Vest
Made from a blend of yak, alpaca and RWS merino wool, Arket's soft and fluffy sweater vest is lightweight but will really last you. It has a cool boxy fit and crew neck. Wear it like Meghan Markle as a chic all-black outfit.
Seasalt Cornwall Sweater Vest
Seasalt Cornwall has a wide range of sweater vests but it's their Fair Isle designs that catch our eye. Wear over a shirt or alone, with high-waisted jeans for a preppy aesthetic.
Mango Flecked Knit Sweater Vest
Lilac has been big news in 2023 and we could see Kendall wearing Mango's new-season sweater vest. Made from a thick knitted fabric, it will take you all the way through winter. We'd wear it with an oversized white shirt.
Finery Sweater Vest
Stuck in a workwear wardrobe rut? Finery has the antidote with this grey knitted vest which is paired to perfection with a floral printed shirt and chunky gold hoops.
GANNI Intarsia Wool-Blend Vest
A modern spin on the classic Fair Isle, we're obsessed with this bright GANNI sweater vest which takes cues from 70s knitwear. Cut from a wool-blend, we'd wear it alone with wide-leg jeans.
& Other Stories Sweater Vest
& Other Stories' knitted vest features a high neck with scooped sides and cute ties. It's the perfect piece to wear with wide leg jeans or a denim midi skirt this autumn.
Boden Sweater Vest
We'd style Boden's striped sweater vest with a white poplin shirt and straight-leg jeans this autumn. It's made from a soft and cosy cashmere-wool blend.
H&M Sweater Vest
For an oversized fit, look to H&M's sweater vest. It's made made from a soft, fine wool-blend knit and features a round neckline, ribbed detail and flattering split hems.
New Look Ribbed Knit Sweater Vest
For a longer cut, New Look's popular sweater vest features flattering side splits and comes in a gorgeous camel shade. It has a ribbed design and a crew neckline.
Reiss Sweater Vest
Looking for a super laid back style? Reiss has this luxe sweater vest made from 100% wool. With its funnel neckline and casual draping across the shoulders, it's so cosy for the new season.
Glassworks Intarsia Flower Sweater Vest
Channel this year's cottagecore trend in Glassworks' printed sweater vest. It has a boxy, relaxed fit and floral design that pairs so well with matching pastel pieces.