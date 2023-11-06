Frankie Bridge's £29 M&S sweater vest is perfect to keep cosy this winter - shop it now

Frankie Bridge is so good at sourcing the best high street fashion pieces and her latest find from M&S is flying off the shelves.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the West End star shared a photo of herself wearing one of this season’s biggest trends - the sweater vest - and it’s so affordable.

"Marks & Spencer is one of my go-to brands at the moment!" she wrote. "A great price point for really great quality. This knitted top is slightly oversized and I love the longer length."

Frankie Bridge styled the M&S sweater vest with wide-leg jeans

Frankie’s £29 grey sweater vest has a sleeveless design with a regular fit, and comes complete with a cosy roll neck. It features flattering side splits at the hem and a ribbed texture.

Available in sizes extra small to extra large, it also comes in navy, grey-blue and hot pink.

Frankie, 34, styled hers with wide-leg jeans and her signature heels, but we’d also love it worn with leather trousers and trainers or over a white shirt and tailored trousers.

The high street piece already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "Looks and feels good. Very soft to the touch and very pleased," while another wrote: "True to size, comfortable to wear and lovely quality."

Several mention it has a slightly longer length than expected, which is worth keeping in mind when you order.

The sweater vest has been back in a big way for several seasons now and even Princess Kate has been seen out in the style. The Princess of Wales wore a grey sweater vest by Cefinn over a white poplin shirt with matching Sezanne tailored trousers for a royal engagement last month.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate wore a Cefinn sweater vest with matching tailored trousers by Sezanne

If you need any more convincing they’re no longer reserved for office attire, Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing one with everything from low-rise jeans to mini skirts in an array of bold prints.

Shop more of our favourite sweater vests...