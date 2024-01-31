I tried Marks & Spencer’s viral £39 floral midi dress - and this is what I really thought

There are few pieces more effortless and versatile than a floral midi dress. Not just exclusive to spring and summer, the classic style can also be worn with boots through the colder weather, creating outfits that define throw-on-and-go.

A mainstay on the runway, they're frequently seen at the likes of Erdem and Zimmermann, but if you're looking for high street options, M&S consistently drops gorgeous floral pieces - some that sell out in a matter of hours.

Full disclosure, I am not the biggest fan of floral dresses. While I love how they look on others, I often find them overtly feminine on me, preferring neutrals or even an animal print. But when I saw how quickly their latest midi was selling on the website, I had to take a look in store for myself. I might have walked straight past it if I didn't know it was trending online but I reluctantly picked up my size, and spoiler alert: I was very pleasantly surprised.

Trying on the floral midi tea dress, my initial thought was how flattering the cut is, the definition of a figure-skimming silhouette, it's fitted enough to show just enough of your shape without clinging to anything. It also features three-quarter length sleeves and a classic rounded neckline. Falling to a midi length, it might be closer to a maxi depending on your height. It's available in sizes UK 6-24 and for reference I'm 5'6 and wearing an 8 regular, but it also comes in long and petite.

© @holliebrotherton I styled the trending M&S midi dress with knee-high boots

The fabric feels more expensive than the £39 price tag would suggest. It's lightweight and breezy with a swishy midi skirt that will be a dream during spring and summer. It's still pretty cold in London right now so I styled it with leather knee-high heeled boots (my current go-to with all of my midi dresses) and a longline wool-blend coat in black.

A true all-seasons staple, I'd wear it with white trainers in the warmer months or a pair of strappy sandals with an oversized leather jacket. I finished the look with gold jewellery and a cross-body handbag, but you could add a tote to make it more office-appropriate. Consider me converted.

I'm not alone, other customers are loving the M&S midi dress, with one shopper writing: "Lovely dress. Fits perfectly. Got lots of compliments." While another said: "Lovely material and fits well. Excellent value for money."

Someone who is an unwavering fan of a floral dress is Princess Kate. The 42-year-old royal loves a classic floral midi with long sleeves and has proved she's not adverse to a high street buy, previously stepping out in & Other Stories and Zara.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wears a floral midi dress by Faithfull the Brand

We could see her wearing this dress with her trusty Castañer espadrille wedges. It's not dissimilar to floral dresses by some of her favourite designer brands like The Vampire's Wife, Faithfull the Brand and Prada, but for a fraction of the price. Unsurprisingly it's selling out fast, so you'll need to run to your closest M&S or make your order online before your size is out of stock.