I found Frankie Bridge's 'expensive looking' £35 M&S bag – and I can see why it went viral

Frankie Bridge has become the celeb queen of the high street with her perfectly put-together outfits to her affordable footwear finds, and the Loose Women star recently got her hands on the viral M&S bag that nearly broke the internet when it was released.

The faux leather crossbody bag caused mass sell-outs on the Marks & Spencer website when shoppers were comparing its likeness to the £3,000 Celine Box Bag — and now the £35 accessory has been restocked in three staple colours.

© Instagram Frankie styled her bag with a tweed co-ord and loafers

After Frankie took to Instagram to show off her new arm candy as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves fashion roundup last month, I couldn't resist heading to my local M&S to track down the bestselling buy, and I wasn't disappointed.

As one of the retailers' trending products, it's no surprise that the crossbody was displayed front and centre within the bag section, with the black, brown and cream colourways all in stock.

© Sophie Bates The crossbody is available in white, brown and black colourways

From the countless TikTok videos landing on my For You Page since its first release, I knew the bag was going to be high-quality, but I was genuinely surprised at just how expensive it looked. The structured design paired with the gold buckle hardware gives the bag a luxe appearance, while the faux leather has a smooth finish which felt like it would take a lot to show signs of wear.

© Sophie Bates I tried on the black version at my local M&S

Frankie styled her bag with a tweed co-ord a grey turtleneck and loafers, but I feel like this bag could be worn with literally any outfit. I also love that it looks great across one or both shoulders. I find a crossbody to be more practical, so I'd probably style it with jeans and knitwear for everyday use, and opt for one shoulder when teamed dresses for a more elegant evening look.

The timeless bag has received hundreds of positive reviews on the M&S site, and several shoppers have referred to it as "expensive looking" and "excellent quality".

One reviewer commented: "If you are deliberating, don't and buy it! Best bag I've ever purchased. So many people comment on it and yes it does look like a £3,500 bag in my opinion. Clasp works well and space is adequate for my large purse and iPhone."

Another wrote: "I purchased the black bag and I love it. It’s such a classic bag, can be worn as a crossbody bag or just as a shoulder bag. I feel like it looks much more expensive than it is. Inside is really spacious."

Final verdict: Is the viral M&S bag worth the hype?

To put it simply, yes. For £35, I think that the crossbody bag is absolutely worth the money. All three of the colours are versatile enough to throw on with most outfits, and the sturdy design makes it look a lot more expensive than it is. If you're looking for a staple bag that you'll reach for constantly, I'd opt for the black version, while I think the black and white colourway is gorgeous for spring and summer. The designer lookalike went viral for a reason, and it's made its way to the top of my wishlist.