6 beauty heroes our Wellness Editor buys on repeat

I'm fairly non-discriminatory when it comes to my beauty routine. I've known Beauty Editors who poo-poo products with budget price tags and others who won't go near something if it's got fragrance in the ingredients list.

Me? I'll try anything once and I can only think of a couple of times when I haven't finished a product. That said, there are a few buys that I go back to time and time again, and that's what I'm writing about today.

From high-street body care to high-end hair products, these are the hero products I'd recommend to anyone.

The skin softener: Body Shop 'Body Butter'

This was the first pricey body buy I ever invested in, way back in my teens, and I've continued to stock up on it ever since. My fragrance of choice is Coconut, but I'm happy with any and have a soft spot for the Strawberry one in particular.

Given it's ultra-thick, this doesn't absorb as quickly as some of the other body care I've tried, but it nourishes my skin better than even the most expensive creams and leaves my skin super soft for days after using. Plus a tub lasts a long time, so I feel I get my money's worth.

Sometimes in the summer, I switch to the Body Shop's 'Body Yoghurt' instead, for a lighter consistency, but I'll always come back to this.

The hair-tamer: Pureology 'Hydrate Sheer Shampoo'

When my hair is upset with me for bleaching it, this is the only shampoo that calms it back down. It has a minty fresh feeling on my scalp and allows me to comb my fingers through my colour-damaged mop without tugging out whole knots of hair. I use the matching conditioner and heat-protecting spray too, and it sorts my mane right out.

The miracle serum: Charlotte Tilbury 'Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Despite the airy-fairy name, I really rate this serum. This is my third bottle, and I really notice the difference in my skin when I switch to a different serum. The ingredients list IS a bit baffling; golden vitamin C and niacinamide I understand, polyglutamic acid I remember is hydrating but a replexium complex… you've lost me (I Googled – it’s a blend of peptides to support collagen production).

It also contains moonstone, ruby, rose quartz, crystal quartz and amethyst, and while I don't really know what this concoction of stones does, I like that it gives it a magic vibe, I feel like a princess using it and my skin looks glowing and smooth.

I tend to use a full pipette every night because I love it, but the website says just a few drops will do the trick.

The confidence-boosting scent: Viktor and Rolf 'Flower Bomb'

I've worked with many beauty experts in my time who love a niche fragrance, one that only they wear and it's their signature scent, but for me, this is the ultimate perfume. I know I'll likely smell several other people wearing it when I go out, but that doesn't make me like it any less.

Just one spritz fills me with confidence and when I do catch a waft of it when someone else walks past, I can't help but admire them and remember just why I love this sexy, slightly edgy scent.

The skin brightener: REN Clean Skincare 'Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic'

I'm currently cheating on this toner with the Kylie Skin 'Vanilla Milk Toner,' and while it smells nice, and soothes my skin, nothing compares to Ren's 'AHA Tonic' when it comes to my toning step.

I had a jumbo bottle of this I got from QVC and it lasted genuinely years, to the point that when I finished it, my routine felt incomplete without it.

I'm not going to promise it works wonders, immediately brightening skin and banishing any sign of a life lived, but it does smooth the texture of my skin and it certainly looks clearer when I religiously use this.

When my Kylie Skin toner runs out, I'll be switching back to this (don't tell Kris).

The handbag essential: Dior Addict 'Lip Glow'

This is the ultimate softening lip balm. My shade of choice is Cherry, but really I'll use any. It glides on, leaving a low maintenance sheer colour in its wake. It doesn't transfer onto your wine glass and the soft wash of colour makes me look wide awake even when I'm running on empty. Add one to your handbag, you won't regret it.

