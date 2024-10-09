I like to look expensive but I'm on a budget - here's what I'm buying on Amazon Prime Day before it ends

Looking expensive doesn't have to mean dropping top dollar in the department stores, sometimes it's just being savvy. I tend to look on Vinted, or on the high street for designer-inspired pieces, or I visit Bicester Village to try and get hold of high-end items at outlet prices, and sometimes, I even scour Amazon for expensive looking gems that are tricky to find but when you do, it's like hitting the jackpot.
As we're currently on day two of the Amazon extravaganza, also known as 'Prime Big Deal Days' (not the catchiest of names, I have to say), now's the perfect time to look at the Prime deals for some boujee things to add to your closet, and your jewellery box, and even your makeup bag.
You may also like
How I chose the expensive things to buy on Amazon
I took my time with this edit. When you work on shopping content all day every day, you can feel a bit rushed to get the deals out super fast, but this one I took my time with, because this is about quality not quantity. Some items I've chosen based on trends (you'll spy a little bit of burgundy in the mix, as well as suede accessories which are seriously trending right now) but I've also looked at the brands - specifically well-known brands that are usually on the pricier side. Now's the time to get the likes of Swarovski, Levi's and Tommy Hilfiger at a discount.
The most expensive things to buy during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Swarovski Earrings
Editor's Note:
Kim Kardashian famously dropped her $75,000 diamond earring in the sea and cried while on vacation in Bora Bora. But she might not have cried so much if she'd been wearing this pair from Swarovski which I've tracked down on Amazon for an absolute bargain of a price.
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Editor's Note:
Expensive-looking women always wear straight-leg jeans, often from the likes of Donna Aida, Paige and Agolde. But in my opinion, you just can't beat Levi's. I have about five pairs of Levi's and they have all washed up brilliantly. This style is a high-waisted, figure-holding jean with a straight leg. Don't delay as they're selling super fast.
Amberta Italian 925 Sterling Silver Diamond Chain
Editor's Note:
Tennis bracelets and tennis necklaces are designed for everyday luxury, but let's go for an affordable price tag for this feature, shall we? I'm obsessed with the one I've found, and one happy shopper has left a sparkling review, saying: "This is a beautiful chain for my pendant. It really does catch the light and sparkles."
I'll be honest with you, I've had my eye on a Massimo Dutti satin skirt online but at over £100, I'm thinking I might try this one first to see if I like the style. Isn't this an amazing price, and there are other colours to choose from.
Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch
Editor's Note:
A Tommy Hilfiger watch screams expensive taste - just look at Lucien Laviscount! The Emily in Paris star is the brand new ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Watches and he even has the word viscount in his name! I'll be wearing my sleeves high to show off this wow-worthy American-style watch.
I'm sure I don't need to tell you this, but suede bags are very much in vogue this winter. Which one will you be going for? This boho-style one or The Row Margaux lookalike? I don't think there's a wrong answer to be honest.
Silver Chunky Teardrop Earrings
Editor's Note:
The trend for the Bottega Veneta teardrop earring look doesn't appear to be going anywhere, so this pair are still very much on my wish list. I'm going to opt for the silver for a modern take on the trend.
And talking of coats! Rich women often wear Burberry trench coats, but this one looks so similar. Just be sure to swot up on how to do the Burberry knot so you don't give the game away.
kimorn Retro Oval Sunglasses
Editor's Note:
Who needs Celine when you have Amazon, hey? While these don't have the craftsmanship or the logo of a Celine pair of sunglasses, they definitely give off a similar vibe with the shape and the shiny gold hardware. It's a yes from me.
You may also like
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage