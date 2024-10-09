I like to look expensive but I'm on a budget - here's what I'm buying on Amazon Prime Day before it ends

Looking expensive doesn't have to mean dropping top dollar in the department stores, sometimes it's just being savvy. I tend to look on Vinted, or on the high street for designer-inspired pieces, or I visit Bicester Village to try and get hold of high-end items at outlet prices, and sometimes, I even scour Amazon for expensive looking gems that are tricky to find but when you do, it's like hitting the jackpot.

As we're currently on day two of the Amazon extravaganza, also known as 'Prime Big Deal Days' (not the catchiest of names, I have to say), now's the perfect time to look at the Prime deals for some boujee things to add to your closet, and your jewellery box, and even your makeup bag.

How I chose the expensive things to buy on Amazon

I took my time with this edit. When you work on shopping content all day every day, you can feel a bit rushed to get the deals out super fast, but this one I took my time with, because this is about quality not quantity. Some items I've chosen based on trends (you'll spy a little bit of burgundy in the mix, as well as suede accessories which are seriously trending right now) but I've also looked at the brands - specifically well-known brands that are usually on the pricier side. Now's the time to get the likes of Swarovski, Levi's and Tommy Hilfiger at a discount.

The most expensive things to buy during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Swarovski Earrings © Amazon Editor's Note: Kim Kardashian famously dropped her $75,000 diamond earring in the sea and cried while on vacation in Bora Bora. But she might not have cried so much if she'd been wearing this pair from Swarovski which I've tracked down on Amazon for an absolute bargain of a price.

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans © Amazon Editor's Note: Expensive-looking women always wear straight-leg jeans, often from the likes of Donna Aida, Paige and Agolde. But in my opinion, you just can't beat Levi's. I have about five pairs of Levi's and they have all washed up brilliantly. This style is a high-waisted, figure-holding jean with a straight leg. Don't delay as they're selling super fast.



Amberta Italian 925 Sterling Silver Diamond Chain © Amazon Editor's Note: Tennis bracelets and tennis necklaces are designed for everyday luxury, but let's go for an affordable price tag for this feature, shall we? I'm obsessed with the one I've found, and one happy shopper has left a sparkling review, saying: "This is a beautiful chain for my pendant. It really does catch the light and sparkles."

Zeagoo Satin Skirt © Amazon £17.84 (SAVE 15%) AT AMAZON UK $36.99 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: I'll be honest with you, I've had my eye on a Massimo Dutti satin skirt online but at over £100, I'm thinking I might try this one first to see if I like the style. Isn't this an amazing price, and there are other colours to choose from.

Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch © Amazon Editor's Note: A Tommy Hilfiger watch screams expensive taste - just look at Lucien Laviscount! The Emily in Paris star is the brand new ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Watches and he even has the word viscount in his name! I'll be wearing my sleeves high to show off this wow-worthy American-style watch.

TIAASTAP Brown Suede Tote Bag © Amazon £14.39 (SAVE 15%) AT AMAZON UK $20.99 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: I'm sure I don't need to tell you this, but suede bags are very much in vogue this winter. Which one will you be going for? This boho-style one or The Row Margaux lookalike? I don't think there's a wrong answer to be honest.

Silver Chunky Teardrop Earrings © Amazon Editor's Note: The trend for the Bottega Veneta teardrop earring look doesn't appear to be going anywhere, so this pair are still very much on my wish list. I'm going to opt for the silver for a modern take on the trend.

Breampot Burgundy Cable Knit Jumper © Amazon £23.69 (SAVE 15%) AT AMAZON UK $25.99 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: If you're not wearing burgundy, sorry, you're out of fashion. I hate to sound brutal, but it's true. Cable knit sweaters give serious money vibes, so this Amazon one ticks not one, but two boxes.

PACDE Western Thin Leather Belt © Amazon Editor's Note: This designer-inspired belt can be worn with everything; from your jeans, to your dresses, over knitwear, and even over your coat!

Revlon Colorstay Limitless Matte Lipstick © Amazon Editor's Note: Red lipstick is a must if you want to look like you're the Queen of Luxe, and this vibrant red from Revlon will work like a charm.

Wantdo Women's Shoulder Epaulets Belted Trench Coat © Amazon £46.74 (SAVE 15%) AT AMAZON UK $58.97 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: And talking of coats! Rich women often wear Burberry trench coats, but this one looks so similar. Just be sure to swot up on how to do the Burberry knot so you don't give the game away.