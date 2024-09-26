Prime Big Deals Day is coming: Here's what you can already shop on Amazon for up to 60% off

This is not a drill… Amazon's fall sale - officially known as Prime Big Deal Days - is coming! The 48-hour sale, which is similar to July's Prime Day, is set to kick off on October 8.

So basically, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year whether you’re looking for top brands or trending budget-friendly Amazon steals.

I’m sucker for a great Prime Day discount, whether on Amazon Echo devices or trending beauty buys, and this once-a-year event is arguably even better because it gives us a chance to get our holiday shopping done for less – and early!

Plus, it’s a great chance to treat yourself to bigger buys you might have been holding off on.

What should I shop for on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Beauty bargains were tops with HELLO! Readers in the October 2023 Amazon sale, with Biotulin’s instant wrinkle serum, Nioxin’s popular hair loss products, and Truskin Vitamin C serum among the top buys.

For tech, you loved headphones and earbuds from Apple, Bose and Beats Studio and Amazon Smart Plugs - which I happen to love - were also a big hit as people rushed to create instant smart homes in the run up to the holidays.

More amazing deals for home, like discounts on premium brands like Dyson and Ninja were hot, as were fashion buys from the likes of Levi’s.

And lots of our readers got ahead of the holidays by purchasing their advent calendars early, as well as toys - the Polly Pocket Pollyville Playset was a big seller with HELLO! readers.

How I choose the best deals

For both early deals and the actual event discounts, I use my years of shopping expertise to pick the best of the sale:

Trends: I’m an expert when it comes to the real data on what HELLO! readers are most interested in buying specifically in Amazon sales - whether it’s big ticket items with big discounts, celebrity favorites or TikTok famous beauty.

Discount: I’m a bargain shopper myself and know what’s tempting! So I look for the highest discounts, ranging from 20% - 80%.

Top reviews: If there’s a case where I haven’t tried a product myself, I thoroughly examine the reviews. We don’t want you to be disappointed in one of our recommendations and have to return the products, so as a rule the HELLO! Shopping team won’t include products that has overal bad ratings or reviews.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024

1/ 8 BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $99.59 (19% OFF) at Amazon

Editor’s Note: “Over 50K Amazon shoppers picked up this viral carpet cleaner in the past month alone, making it the retailer’s #1 bestseller in the Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Machines category. I can tell you that a lot of times a product with tens of thousands of reviews will have a lower rating overall, but that’s not the case for the Little Green machine. With over 85,000 ratings, it still averages a very impressive 4.5 stars. I highly recommend grabbing this under $100 deal, what a bargain!”





2/ 8 Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans From $27.54 (60% off) at Amazon

Editor’s Note: “These Levi’s are flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves (and they’re included in our Best Tummy Control Jeans edit) because it’s very hard to beat these prices. So take advantage of the Prime sale to renovate your fall wardrobe with a new pair of jeans.”



3/ 8 grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Mask $9.95 (24% OFF) at Amazon

Editor’s Note: “I love Grace & Stella’s viral eye masks so I was pretty excited when I spotted this deal! They’re very handy to have right now in the run up to the hectic holiday season to help keep you looking rested throughout the next few months.”



4/ 8 Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan HP02 $399.99 (37% OFF) at Amazon

Editor’s Note: “HELLO! Shoppers love a good Dyson deal, whether hair tools, vacuums or air purifiers - so I just had to draw your attention to this multitasking smart air purifier fan, which you can set to heat in the colder months and cool in the summer. It features a 360° filtration system with HEPA filter, and even reports pollution in real time to the MyDyson app.”



5/ 8 Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Anti-Aging Face Serum $71.87 (19% off) at Amazon

Editor’s Note: “Princess Kate is said to be a fan of Lancôme skincare, and so am I - especially the anti-aging products that are SO good. Discounts are pretty rare so I always have my eye out for them! Snap up the top-rated Youth Activated Concentrate for less before it’s too late.”

6/ 8 Martha Stewart Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven $62.84 (21% OFF) at Amazon

Editor's Note: "If you're a fan of Le Crueset and Staub luxury cookware but are looking for a less expensive alternative, not only will this Martha Stewart Gatwick 7qt Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven save you $100s, you'll get it for even less on sale right now. I love the gold knob detail and the cream-colored interior of this chic pot."



7/ 8 NARS Orgasm Rising Eyeshadow Palette $34 (31% OFF) at Amazon

Editor’s Note: “I spotted a few great makeup deals - like this NARS eyeshadow palette, inspired by the bestselling NARS Orgasm blush ($22), that is perfect for fall, and has enough sparkle to be a good pick for party season, too.”

8/ 8 Blink Video Doorbell Bundle $59.99 (62% OFF) at Amazon

Editor’s Note: "Available with up to 3 cameras, this Alexa-compatible doorbell features motion detection, HD video and two-way audio - and at 62% off it’s an even more affordable way to easily secure your home."



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: What to know

The Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off on October 8 and runs through October 9. Amazon previously only held Prime Day in July, but in 2022, the mega-retailer held a second event, called the “Prime Early Access Sale” in October, and then went big again with the fall sale extravaganza in 2023, officially dubbing it the first-ever Prime Big Deal Days – in essence, Prime Day 2.0.

To shop during Prime Big Deal Days you have to be a member of Amazon Prime - it's easy to sign up. If you’re not yet a member, you can get a free 30-day trial – which gives you access to Prime’s fast, free delivery, ad-free podcasts and Amazon Music, savings on prescriptions, unlimited Amazon Photos storage, Prime Video and try-before-you-buy Amazon Fashion.

An Amazon Prime Membership is just $14.99/month (plus tax) after trial and you can cancel anytime.