M&S' designer-inspired 'comfortable' swimsuit is back for 2024 - and in three new colours

I'm going on holiday in exactly 40 days, so I'm on high alert when I venture into the swimwear section in the shops right now. Over the weekend, while on a little visit around M&S, I noticed a swimsuit that instantly sold out last year, and this time it's been brought back along with three new colourways.

The swimsuit in question, the Padded Scallop Plunge Swimsuit, is only £35 / $61.99 and it caused a buzz last year as it bore a similar resemblance to a very expensive scallop trim swimsuit you could buy on Harrods.

But this M&S swimsuit proved to be such a hit with shoppers last year that it's back with a vengeance for 2024 - and this time we have three new colours; Pink Fizz, Bright Blue, and Green. In store, I only saw the pink, black and blue but online you've got the green, too!

© Leanne Bayley Sizes were selling out fast in all of the colourways in store

The designer one is stunning - it's by Marysia and the iconic scalloped-trim one-piece designs set the bar, and the high-street followed suit. There were similar styles dotted all over the high-street - not just M&S.

If you're in the market for the designer version, created by Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves, you're in luck because her scallop-edged swimsuits are still a must have on the likes of Harrods.

On the M&S website there are over 300 reviews of this style swimsuit, and as I'm an investigative journalist (well, I grabbed a cup of tea and scrolled through them all), I discovered that the word 'comfortable' pops up a lot. As someone who always opts for a bathing suit while I'm on holiday, I know that comfort really is key.

One user titled their review as 'Comfortable and nice colour' and proceeded to write: "This is a lovely swimsuit, I will probably buy it in other colours. Very comfortable and the colour is beautiful."

Another wrote: "Great fit, true to size. Very flattering and comfortable too. Purchased in blue and love the colour. Great purchase, good quality, would definitely recommend."

Another happy shopper wrote: "I bought this swimsuit in black but I'll probably buy another colour if my size is available. It is a very comfortable swimsuit and looks classy on . It looks more expensive than it is."

There are some complaints, I noticed one about the body being too short for their torso, and pleaded with M&S to create a regular and a longer length size category in swimwear, which is a really good idea, let's hope M&S take that comment on board.

While this swimsuit isn't the style I'd usually go for, my sister has it and loves it and agrees that it's really comfortable. I tried to ask her if she'd mind modelling it for this article but she made a sharp exit. She did agree to give me a quote though. Angeline Bayley, 49, said: "I saw a lot of influencers wearing scallop edged swimsuits last year and immediately wanted one as well. While I'd love to pay over £400 for a swimsuit, I decided to see if the high street had any one-pieces that would give me the look for less. I loved this M&S one as soon as I tried it on. It just instantly makes you feel pulled together and comfortable. I happily swam in the pool wearing this, and it looked good with the rest of my beachwear."

At £35 / $61.99 this really is a great deal, and if you have a holiday lined up, you'll be so glad you brought it at the start of spring. A lot of sizes are going as it's been trending for the last 48 hours, so don't delay.