I spotted three people buying this demure M&S bag in store because it's THAT good

I'm loving - loving - the demure trend. I was an admirer from a distance of the brat summer vibe, but the demure fashion trend is more my speed. The timeless, classic pieces popularised by the TikTok movement are just what I need for my back to work wardrobe and it seems I'm not alone, judging but what I spied being bought on a recent visit to my local M&S store. Because I spotted not one, but three fellow shoppers picking up this new in M&S bag that is, I think you'll agree, very demure, very mindful.

I myself picked up the Faux Leather Crossbody Bag in pistachio green, my heart thinking it could be the bridge between Brat girl and demure woman. IRL, the bag is dreamy, belying its £35 price tag and giving off a more expensive feel.

© Carla Challis I couldn't choose which M&S crossbody bag to buy, I loved them all

The green caught my eye first for being a stunning autumnal colour. Since black, navy and white are the main colours in my wardrobe, I thought it'd be a welcome pop of colour to brighten up my autumn looks. It's not too bright that its obscene, and even my more classic colour loving self could get on board with the shade.

Picking it up, I noticed its lightweight but has a little weight to it, so it wasn't flying around the in the wind if wearing on the shoulder. The clasp, in silver for the green colourway, looked more matte in real life which I liked, and it was roomy enough to fit a purse, keys, phone, headphones and lip balm, plus a few other little bits. This isn't your laptop bag, granted, but its an ideal one for commuting with if you're hauling your laptop to work in a cloth bag.

The strap is long enough to wear across the body but also on the shoulder, which I like for workwear as you often need something smarter for the office.

My fellow M&S shoppers were all buying the bag in black, and I can see why they chose it; the finish is a high quality, not shiny or matte but a soft-look faux leather. The black bag comes with gold hardware, which definitely elevates it - I wish the green had the gold hardware too. The faux leather is a great replicate of the real thing, in my opinion.

Another colour of the bag is the deliciously sounding caramel, and for me, it looks far better in person than online. The shade is the sweet spot between brown and beige, and would pair perfectly with burgundy and deep browns which are everywhere this season. Again, the gold hardware adds a little luxury, as does the colour. I want this one for when I'm wearing white in winter, be it a white shearling coat or a tonal outfit a la Meghan Markle.

So the big question is, did I personally buy one? I didn't. I had the green bag on my shopping pile, along with a pair of black palazzo jeans and a brown and white stripe tee, and I put it back. Am I regretting that decision? Massively, and I'm going to add the green bag to basket, stat. And perhaps the caramel too...