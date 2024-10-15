Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ruth Langsford's 'genius' root cover spray is the answer to all my problems & it comes in 2 colours
Ruth Langsford uses the Josh Wood Colour airbrush root spray

The Loose Women star showed off the results of the Josh Wood Colour Airbrush Root Spray

Katherine Robinson
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Don’t you hate those ‘in-between hair appointments’ moments, when your roots are showing? Ruth Langsford knows what I mean. The Loose Women star has found a handy solution, though, which she dubs “genius” - and I have to say I agree.

Ruth took to her Instagram to share a brilliant product, produced by her hairdresser, Josh Wood, who she’s seeing this week. “Roots need doing, booked in with Josh for this week,” Ruth tells her 1.1 million followers in the clip. “But look, I’m using airbrush root spray - this is for Champagne blonde.” 

Ruth then sprays the product on her roots, saying: “And just look at that! That is clever, isn't it? Just let it dry a bit, and brush it through.” She dubs the results “marvellous” and she’s not wrong - check it out for yourself in the video below:

Ruth Langsford puts the Josh Wood Colour root spray to the test

So what exactly is the deal with this product? It’s the new and improved airbrush root spray from Josh Wood Colour, designed to cover roots and grey hairs without leaving a residue on your hands. It blends naturally with your hair colour and lasts until you wash your hair.

Ruth was using the blonde version, but it’s also available in dark brown too. You can buy directly from Josh’s website, or Boots (where it's 2 quid cheaper) or the dark brown version is available from Amazon for £7.60.

Josh Wood Colour Airbrush Root Spray in Blonde (Dark Brown also available)

Josh Wood Colour airbrush root spray in Blonde© Josh Wood Colour

What are shoppers saying about the root cover-up spray?

Verified shoppers at the Josh Wood site have given the spray a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, based on an average of 32 positive reviews. Most reviews are glowing, and several proclaim it “the best root cover spray on the market”.“Brilliant product,” writes one happy reviewer. “No longer do you have to time appointments around when you coloured your hair. Use this spray, and grey roots gone!”

Says another: “Really good coverage and blends well. You only need to spray lightly to cover all the greys.”

Are there any quibbles? “Comes off on your fingers a bit if you touch the area, even if it’s been a while. But it’s better than other brands I’ve tried,” writes one shopper, and in fact this was the main complaint about the spray. It does make perfect sense to me, however, since it’s a wash-out product, not a permanent fix - but bear this in mind before adding to basket.

