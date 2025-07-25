14 best beach cover-ups for women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s

If you're planning your summer holiday, there's no better time to give your vacation closet a refresh. The kaftan is the ultimate beach cover-up - the practical accessory that never goes out of style. You might be a fan of the sarong or the humble chuck-on dress for your 'I'm just going to the bar' cover-up but I'm here to help you find one that you'll love year after year.

Right now, beach cover-ups are trending (it's a Pucci summer I keep being told) - and whether you prefer a staple black kaftan or a sparkly statement sarong - they’re a great way to feel comfortable and some even elevate your swimwear. That’s why I've searched high and low to find the best beach cover-ups to shop to upgrade your beach looks this summer, no matter what age you are.

Because honestly, who says beach style has an age limit? For women over 50, 60, or even 70, looking and feeling fabulous by the sea is all about confidence - and a great beach cover-up might just give you that. Whether you're strolling the boardwalk, enjoying lunch at a beachside café, or simply lounging under a wide-brimmed sunhat, the right cover-up can be both chic and practical.

Today’s cover-ups go far beyond the sarong. They offer sophistication, coverage, and a flattering fit while keeping things breezy. Think flowing kaftans, lightweight maxi dresses, stylish tunics, and even elegant linen shirt dresses. These pieces provide comfort and sun protection while elevating your entire look.

Celebrities wearing beach cover-ups

It’s no surprise that many style icons in their 50s, 60s, and beyond are redefining beach fashion. Jane Seymour, now in her 70s, has long been celebrated for her elegant resort looks - often seen in flattering kaftans or classic one-pieces paired with sheer wraps.

© Instagram Jane Seymour, 74, often shares photos on her Instagram account wearing stylish beach cover-ups

Joan Collins also proves that glamour doesn't retire. Her love of dramatic sunglasses and printed cover-ups on holiday is a lesson in embracing your signature style, no matter the decade.

Martha Stewart, Kris Jenner and Oprah all champion graceful ageing, and are three examples of effortless style. These ladies are often seen enjoying tropical getaways in breezy kaftans and eye-catching prints that perfectly balance coverage and vibrance.

© Instagram Kris Jenner, 69, is the Queen of lavish holidays - and lavish cover-ups

What to Look for in a Great Cover-Up

When shopping for a beach cover-up, the focus should be on cut, fabric, and function. Flowy fabrics like cotton, linen, and viscose allow the skin to breathe, while structured kaftans with cinched waists or V-necks help create definition without sacrificing comfort.

Longer lengths can offer more coverage without appearing frumpy. That's not the look we're going for here! Think ankle-length dresses with side slits or midi tunics with bold patterns. If you prefer trousers, consider palazzo styles in lightweight fabrics, paired with a matching tunic or kimono-style top. I also love a good maxi skirt as seen on the gorgeous Tess Daly, below.

© Instagram Tess Daly, 56, is the co-founder of Naia - a swimwear brand catered for women who want to look chic pool-side

Don’t be afraid of bold florals, tropical motifs, or geometric patterns. And don't forget the all-important accessories. Opt for a statement sunhat, oversized sunglasses, or summer jewellery, these can bring personality to your look while adding sun protection (oh and don't forget the face sunscreen as well!).

Best beach cover-ups for 2025

Seafolly 'Amnesia' Crinkled-Cotton Kaftan © Seafolly £50 AT SELFRIDGES $31 (SAVE 60%) AT ZAPPOS Editor's Note: Say hello to your new beach best friend. You'll be packing this for years to come.

H&M Linen Beach Shirt © H&M £32.99 AT H&M $39.99 AT H&M US Editor's Note: This linen shirt is very affordable and will look great with denim shorts, a denim skirt, beach trousers or even on its own.

NAIA Beach Barcelona Kaftan © Naia £80 (SAVE 50%) AT JOHN LEWIS SHOP NAIA BEACH US Editor's Note: Luxury British swimwear brand Naia Beach is one of my go-to brands for gorgeous swimwear, so it's no surprise to learn they stock some incredible cover-ups as well. In new campaign photos titled ‘Weekend at Naia Manor’ swimwear has been modelled within unusual surroundings. Trust me, this kaftan will look stunning wherever you choose to wear it.



Boden Smocked Trim Maxi Dress © Boden £90 AT BODEN $140 AT BODEN US Editor's Note: This has been described online as "your new summer holiday hero". The cotton blend fabric will stay crease-free in the most tightly packed suitcase, while the smocked bodice and full skirt (with pockets) add extra style and comfort points.



H&M Printed Kaftan Dress © H&M £64.99 AT H&M SHOP H&M US Editor's Note: This photo really doesn't do this H&M printed kaftan dress justice - it's a whole lot brighter in real life.

M&S Collection Square Neck Strappy Midi Tiered Dress © M&S £45 AT MARKS & SPENCER SHOP M&S US Editor's Note: This cami dress is a go-to option for sunny days. It's cut in a loose relaxed fit, with a square neck and adjustable slim straps. Prepare to turn heads thanks to the dramatic tomato red shade.



ASOS x Pieces Large Pastel Sarong © ASOS £18 AT ASOS $33 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: This ombre pastel sarong will look fabulous with an array of different colour swimsuits.

Aspiga Marina Organic Cotton Print Mix Dress © Aspiga £115 AT ASPIGA $165 AT ASPIGA US Editor's Note: This dress is selling fast, and it's in an array of different colours. Made from 100% organic cotton, this is a chic mini dress with functional pockets and a flattering V-neckline.

River Island White Fruit Print Beach Trousers © River Island £36 AT RIVER ISLAND $81 AT RIVER ISLAND US Editor's Note: With a drawstring waist and wide-leg shape, these fruit-covered trousers are super flattering and can be worn with either the matching cropped shirt or go for a simple tee.

Pucci Cotton Pareo © Pucci £510 AT NET-A-PORTER $750 AT NET-A-PORTER US Editor's Note: It's no secret we're having a Pucci summer, and if you're wanting to jump on the bandwagon, this brightly-coloured pareo is perfect for your next vacation. And FYI, a pareo is a sarong made of a single straight piece of printed cotton cloth, made famous in Polynesia.

Cupshe Luxe Riviera Floral Cover-Up Pants © Cupshe £26 AT CUPSHE $24.64 (SAVE 15%) AT CUPSHE US Editor's Note: At first glance you might think this is a skirt but they're actually cover-up trousers.

Pour Moi Metallic Plisse Maxi Kimono © Pour Moi £27 (SAVE 40%) AT POUR MOI $87 AT NEXT US Editor's Note: If you're off to a beach party you might be looking for the perfect beach cover-up and this metallic number will get the party started.

NEXT White Double Cloth 100% Cotton Cover-Up © NEXT £32 AT NEXT $54 AT NEXT US Editor's Note: This white cover-up is a beachwear essential for your summer holiday - and the double cloth cotton fabric and poncho shape makes it the easiest throw-on summer must-have.



Boux Avenue Beach Shirt © Boux Avenue £32 (SAVE 20%) AT BOUX AVENUE $50 (SAVE 20%) ​​ Editor's Note: From poolside cocktails to elegant beach bar evenings, this linen beach shirt (which has shorts to match!) will elevate your style effortlessly.

How I chose the best cover-ups for mature women

Let these beach cover-ups level up your holiday looks this summer…

Style: I have handpicked styles to suit certain body types and areas you might want to enhance or disguise.

I have handpicked styles to suit certain body types and areas you might want to enhance or disguise. Brand: The cover-ups featured are all from trusted brands.

The cover-ups featured are all from trusted brands. Price: I have flagged when cover-ups are on sale.

Editor's Verdict

A beach day should never feel like a fashion compromise. Today’s cover-ups are not about hiding what you look like, they’re about highlighting your style and celebrating the confidence that comes with age. So whether you're walking barefoot on the sand or sipping something cool under a parasol, let your cover-up do the talking. Because age may be just a number, but style is forever.