14 best beach cover-ups for women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s

If you're planning your summer holiday, there's no better time to give your vacation closet a refresh. The kaftan is the ultimate beach cover-up - the practical accessory that never goes out of style. You might be a fan of the sarong or the humble chuck-on dress for your 'I'm just going to the bar' cover-up but I'm here to help you find one that you'll love year after year.
Right now, beach cover-ups are trending (it's a Pucci summer I keep being told) - and whether you prefer a staple black kaftan or a sparkly statement sarong - they’re a great way to feel comfortable and some even elevate your swimwear. That’s why I've searched high and low to find the best beach cover-ups to shop to upgrade your beach looks this summer, no matter what age you are.
- Kaftan editor's pick: Seafolly 'Amnesia' Crinkled-Cotton Kaftan, £50 / $31
- Smock maxi dress editor's pick: Boden Smocked Maxi Dress, £90 / $140
- Beach trousers editor's pick: Cupshe Luxe Riviera Cover-Up Pants, £26 / $24
- Beach cover-up shirt editor's pick: H&M Linen beach shirt, £32.99 / $39.99
- Sarong editor's pick: ASOS x Pieces Large Pastel Sarong , £18 / $33
Because honestly, who says beach style has an age limit? For women over 50, 60, or even 70, looking and feeling fabulous by the sea is all about confidence - and a great beach cover-up might just give you that. Whether you're strolling the boardwalk, enjoying lunch at a beachside café, or simply lounging under a wide-brimmed sunhat, the right cover-up can be both chic and practical.
Today’s cover-ups go far beyond the sarong. They offer sophistication, coverage, and a flattering fit while keeping things breezy. Think flowing kaftans, lightweight maxi dresses, stylish tunics, and even elegant linen shirt dresses. These pieces provide comfort and sun protection while elevating your entire look.
Celebrities wearing beach cover-ups
It’s no surprise that many style icons in their 50s, 60s, and beyond are redefining beach fashion. Jane Seymour, now in her 70s, has long been celebrated for her elegant resort looks - often seen in flattering kaftans or classic one-pieces paired with sheer wraps.
Joan Collins also proves that glamour doesn't retire. Her love of dramatic sunglasses and printed cover-ups on holiday is a lesson in embracing your signature style, no matter the decade.
Martha Stewart, Kris Jenner and Oprah all champion graceful ageing, and are three examples of effortless style. These ladies are often seen enjoying tropical getaways in breezy kaftans and eye-catching prints that perfectly balance coverage and vibrance.
What to Look for in a Great Cover-Up
When shopping for a beach cover-up, the focus should be on cut, fabric, and function. Flowy fabrics like cotton, linen, and viscose allow the skin to breathe, while structured kaftans with cinched waists or V-necks help create definition without sacrificing comfort.
Longer lengths can offer more coverage without appearing frumpy. That's not the look we're going for here! Think ankle-length dresses with side slits or midi tunics with bold patterns. If you prefer trousers, consider palazzo styles in lightweight fabrics, paired with a matching tunic or kimono-style top. I also love a good maxi skirt as seen on the gorgeous Tess Daly, below.
Don’t be afraid of bold florals, tropical motifs, or geometric patterns. And don't forget the all-important accessories. Opt for a statement sunhat, oversized sunglasses, or summer jewellery, these can bring personality to your look while adding sun protection (oh and don't forget the face sunscreen as well!).
Best beach cover-ups for 2025
How I chose the best cover-ups for mature women
Let these beach cover-ups level up your holiday looks this summer…
- Style: I have handpicked styles to suit certain body types and areas you might want to enhance or disguise.
- Brand: The cover-ups featured are all from trusted brands.
- Price: I have flagged when cover-ups are on sale.
Editor's Verdict
A beach day should never feel like a fashion compromise. Today’s cover-ups are not about hiding what you look like, they’re about highlighting your style and celebrating the confidence that comes with age. So whether you're walking barefoot on the sand or sipping something cool under a parasol, let your cover-up do the talking. Because age may be just a number, but style is forever.