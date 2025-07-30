The clever £9 beauty trick Trinny Woodall swears by for sorting cracked heels

Beauty mogul and style expert Trinny Woodall took to YouTube and Instagram to deliver a brand new edition of her Closet Confessions while spending a weekend in France. And along with some seriously stylish outfits, it was her holiday essentials that piqued my interest.

Trinny, 61, revealed she's packed the budget-friendly Aquaphor Healing Ointment, £8.55, which she stole from her teenage daughter Lyla. She explained: "I stole this from Lyla, Aquaphor Advanced Therapy, because I've got cracked heels. She stole my Missoni dress, for the trip she's on, so I thought let me take something of hers."

The intense moisturiser is an A-list fave, loved by Beyonce, Meghan Markle and Khloe Kardashian too.

The balm is a multi-purpose ointment, designed to heal everything from cracked heels to chapped lips, scrapes and flaky skin. It's a great one to pack for the family, as it's gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin too.

© Youtube Trinny delves into her suitcase to show her holiday heroes

Apply to cracked heels as and when needed to smooth the skin, and especially at night to give the moisturiser chance to soak in and heal cracked skin.

Trinny's holiday essentials

Trinny also revealed that she always packs a medicine kit when holidaying, and within it, something that I personally wish I'd thought to pack on my recent family all-inclusive - a pack of on-the-go stain removers. Erm genius Trinny!

Trinny showed her fans that her cute kit includes Shout Wipe & Go Instant Stain Removers. "When I get back from each kit I just check it again, top it up and then I'm ready."

© Trinny London Trinny is the founder and CEO of Trinny London

The stain removal wipes are ideal for packing on your hols as they not only are small, but mean you can do any on the go stain removal without having to soak clothing in the sink or leaving it until you get home - especially if you're packing light and re-wearing your holiday clothes.

The wipes, costing £7.98, come in a pack of 12 and reviewers are unanimous are agreeing that they "remove stains easily and quickly."

I love that Trinny has these packed, nestled among her more luxurious skincare treats, like Trinny London makeup, Talika Eyebrow Gel and her fave holiday fragrance, Le Labo Santal 33.

That's not all of Trinny's packing tips. Another is that she packs are some self-adhesive shoulder pads from Amazon. Hear Trinny out...

"When I'm wearing something that I don't want to wear the weight of my shoulder pad thing, I just put these on," she said to camera. "I'm so used to the concept of having a straighter shoulder rather than a narrow, rounder shoulder, they do come in very handy. They stick to your skin."

The reusable pads can be stuck onto the skin and create the illusion of wearing shoulder pads; it's an easy way to elevate a classic T-shirt or blazer, giving it a little more structure and smart.

As for her supplements? She houses them in a travel-friendly supplement organiser from Ancient + Brave. "It's quite stylish actually," Trinny commented. "I take quite a lot of magnesium to sleep, so that all goes in there."

© Getty Trinny Woodall and her daughter Lyla Elichaoff

Trinny's hair holiday essentials

In Trinny's own words "last but not least" is the hair hero she packed - Color Wow Root Tint in Light Brown.

The fashion expert said she relies on the root tint to disguise her roots when she's on the go. I personally am also a fan of this, as it covers up grey hairs, colour regrowth and makes your hairline look thicker.