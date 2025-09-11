All the celeb NTA outfits you can actually shop, from Lorraine Kelly to Ruth Jones

Last night's 2025 National Television Awards was its usual, glitzy affair and we saw stylish stars including Cat Deeley, Rochelle Humes, Molly-Mae Hague, Davina McCall and Alison Hammond glam up for the annual ceremony celebrating the best in TV. What I love too is that a lot of the celebrity outfits at the NTAs are actually shoppable - sure, there's a designer gown or a luxury dress in there but these celebs are down to earth, and not afraid to throw a little high street into the mix.

There were quite a style trends at play at the NTAs, from metallic dresses to Grecian inspired gowns and let's not forget that the classic black dress is always a vibe - Kate Garraway, Alex Jones and Frankie Bridge all opted for the timeless LBD.

And let's not sleep on the sequins - sparkle season is upon us, and plenty of our favourite TV stars cracked out the sequins. Ruth Jones' plum John Lewis dress was one of the most stunning, a floor length maxi covered in sequins.

Many NTA celebs also wore high street accessories, even if their gowns had a much higher price tag. I spotted Mango, M&S and even Amazon jewellery on some of the attendees, proving that a mix high-low is the way to go.

Think of this as your inspiration for your next formal event, from autumnal weddings to soirees. You can also bank the styles to save for when those Christmas parties start, or for some NYE inspiration.

Let's see what high street and affordable celebrity outfits graced the National Television Awards 2025...

Outfits you can shop from this year's NTAs line-up

© Instagram Alex Jones at the NTAs The One Show's Alex Jones looked sensational in a fishtail black dress from celeb fave label, Nadine Merabi. Wearing the Valentina Black Dress, it fits her to perfection with its corset top and flowing sequin skirt. Alex kept her accessories just as stunning, with a pair of Lark & Berry Tennis Drop Earrings and Russell & Bromley heels.

© Instagram Ruth Jones at the NTAs Talk about glam! Ruth Jones looked so chic in her Raishma Selene Feather Trim dress, styled by Stevie B, which you can buy from John Lewis. I love the deep, plum colour as an alternative to black.



© Shutterstock Cat Deeley at the NTAs Cat's designer gown is in lucky green, which obviously worked for the This Morning team as the ITV show won the gong for Best Daytime Programme. For the occasion, she wore a flowing Oscar De La Renta Ruffled Gown, currently on sale at The Outnet.

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly at the NTAs Lady in red Lorraine Kelly wore a gorgeous Solace London dress, which she herself said would be a great mother of the bride dress. I found this Coast dress for £80 which is strikingly similar. It was the high street she turned to for her accessories; an ASOS bag, Mango bangle, Next shoes and Monica Vinader earrings.

© Instagram Alison Hammond at the NTAs Everyone was in love with Alison's feather-trimmed black dress and it's so gorgeous, I can see why. From Dress2Party and styled by Stevie B, you can recreate Alison's look with this Goddiva Black Feather Dress. As for Alison's heels, they're a comfy heeled pair from Sole Bliss.

© Instagram Davina McCall at the NTAs Wearing this metallic mini, Davina McCall shone at the NTAs. Hers is the Celestius Dress from Annie's Ibiza, but there's a much more affordable version at Karen Millen, with their strong shoulder mini.

© Instagram Coleen Rooney at the NTAs Bringing the designer feel was Coleen Rooney, who wore a simple yet impactful black dress from Jacquemas. Since hers is over £1k, I shopped for a lookalike and found Club L London's Lanetta Dress is remarkably similar. She added a pair of Alai Bumper Earrings and the Simkhai Reya Clutch for a touch of gold.

© Instagram Rochelle Humes at the NTAs Rochelle led the Grecian goddess' with her sumptuous chocolate-hued gown, a draped maxi from Deme by Gabriella. Turn to Club L London for a similarly draped dress with their Cleora gown.

© Getty Stacey Solomon at the NTAs Stacey's timeless black dress cost just £65 - what a steal! It's the Milani Cowl Neck Dress from Club L London, and comes in other colours if black isn't your shade.