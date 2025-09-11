All the celeb NTA outfits you can actually shop, from Lorraine Kelly to Ruth Jones

Last night's 2025 National Television Awards was its usual, glitzy affair and we saw stylish stars including Cat Deeley, Rochelle Humes, Molly-Mae Hague, Davina McCall and Alison Hammond glam up for the annual ceremony celebrating the best in TV. What I love too is that a lot of the celebrity outfits at the NTAs are actually shoppable - sure, there's a designer gown or a luxury dress in there but these celebs are down to earth, and not afraid to throw a little high street into the mix.
There were quite a style trends at play at the NTAs, from metallic dresses to Grecian inspired gowns and let's not forget that the classic black dress is always a vibe - Kate Garraway, Alex Jones and Frankie Bridge all opted for the timeless LBD.
And let's not sleep on the sequins - sparkle season is upon us, and plenty of our favourite TV stars cracked out the sequins. Ruth Jones' plum John Lewis dress was one of the most stunning, a floor length maxi covered in sequins.
Many NTA celebs also wore high street accessories, even if their gowns had a much higher price tag. I spotted Mango, M&S and even Amazon jewellery on some of the attendees, proving that a mix high-low is the way to go.
Think of this as your inspiration for your next formal event, from autumnal weddings to soirees. You can also bank the styles to save for when those Christmas parties start, or for some NYE inspiration.
Let's see what high street and affordable celebrity outfits graced the National Television Awards 2025...