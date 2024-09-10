Yellow for autumn? Cat Deeley's dress makes a case for the dopamine colour

Before you start bulk-bulking burgundy and swapping your brights for autumnal shades, take a leaf out of Cat Deeley's fashion book and embrace colour for autumn - the This Morning host makes the most convincing case for wearing brighter shades in autumn. Just look at her dress worn on Tuesday's edition of the ITV show.

Cat's yellow dress is the perfect example of wearing 'dopamine' - happy, joyful colours - any time of year. The colour, associated with happiness, clarity and energy, is ideal for darker winter days to serve as an instant mood booster, whatever the weather.

© Instagram Cat Deeley wearing a Reiss dress on This Morning

The presenter's dress, from Reiss, is named 'the Georgia, and features a cowl neck, fit and flare style silhouette with a fluted, midi skirt. Cowl necks are universally flattering, adding softness around the neckline and chest area. With the higher neck, it makes the dress more autumn adjacent than a lower neckline, and lends itself to being layered over a fine knit or light long sleeve top.

Retailing for £228, it would make a brilliant fall occasion wear dress too. While Cat wore her Reiss cowl neck dress with strappy shoes, you can swap for knee high boots in brown, burgundy or beige.

The 47-year-old completed her look with jewels from Anisa Sojka, keeping her honey-hued hair loose and her makeup in her signature natural look.

If Cat's dress is on the pricier side for your budget, I've tracked down a lookalike from River Island. Currently on sale for £35, the dress mimics the style of Cat's, with a cowl neck, satin finish and midi length. The River Island dress has a peekaboo cross back, ideal if you want to show a little skin at your next event.

LOOKALIKE: River Island Cowl Neck Satin Dress £35 at River Island

The River Island dress comes in a variety of colours, including navy and brown, plus a marble effect design.

Always on trend, Cat's recent outfits have been ticking off some of autumn/winter's biggest looks, including sweater vests, palazzo jeans and denim skirts. Her clothing palette often veers into neutral territory, including colours like khaki, white and tan, but when she does wear a colour - like yellow - she nails it.

The presenter often chooses to wear her own clothing, including vintage pieces or her favourite jeans, and has previously said she doesn't always work with a stylist - proving Cat's personal fashion sense is continuously on point.