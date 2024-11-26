Here's what the HELLO! Team are buying in the Black Friday sales - just in case you're interested

When Black Friday mania starts, it's easy to forget what you even wanted in the first place. It's an overwhelming shopping experience that's for sure, and everywhere you turn there's a discount here and a BOGOF there, and a free gift with purchase all the way over there.

In case you're feeling perplexed as to what to buy this year, you might be interested in seeing what's in the checkout for the HELLO! team members.

I sent an email around to the entire team to find out what they're buying in the Black Friday sales - some were fascinating buys - and gave me inspiration as to what to buy as well. You might not want to be inspired, you might just want to be nosey, and that's totally understandable.

Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce © Kindle What I'm buying on Black Friday: The Kindle Paperwhite I've resisted the Kindle up until now, but I think it's finally time to admit defeat. The books I packed for my recent holiday took up way too much valuable space and I had to deal with flyaway pages by the pool - such a nightmare! I also commute to HELLO! HQ, so I think a Kindle will be perfect for delayed train trips. The latest Kindle is ultra thin, and waterproof - which means I can read by the pool or in the bath and not deal with pages getting wet. Now, do I choose the chic new green colour or the raspberry pink? Leanne Bayley

Katherine Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor © AllSaints £69.30 (SAVE 30%) AT ALLSAINTS

What I’m buying on Black Friday: AllSaints Mode Merino Zip Up Ramskull Hoodie I always get as much of my Christmas shopping done on Black Friday - it just makes sense with all of the deals that are up for grabs, why wouldn’t you? My other half really loves AllSaints and when he’s not in his work clothes, he lives in their hoodies. So I’ll be adding this to basket for sure, in more than one colourway. I love the quality of AllSaints clothes and their hoodies are super soft and look really nice on. They’re not just for lounging around at home, they’re a good smart-casual outfit solution for going out. They’re quite slim fit which I like - and I love to steal them to wear myself. The 30% discount that AllSaints have for Black Friday is a great price drop. Katherine Robinson

Anna Johnstone, Head of Social © Nespresso What I'm Buying on Black Friday: Nespresso Pink Coffee Machine I currently have a pod coffee machine that I bought in a sale years ago and it's honestly absolutely dreadful. The coffee doesn't come out hot (my mum refuses to drink it), it's a nightmare to clean, and it's really ugly on my limited surface space. I am loyal to my Grind coffee pods so can't have a model that takes the newer Nespresso pods, and also, I want it to look chic next to the pink tins and pink kitchen tiles. This one gets a big thumbs up from me! Anna Johnstone

Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer £298.50/$298.50 (save 25%) at Reformation What I’m buying on Black Friday: Reformation Anaiis Silk Dress I have a winter wedding coming up and I've had my eye on Reformation's Anaiis dress for months. Now it's dropped in the sale with 25% off, I have to have it. I love the chic backless cut, which is balanced with a high neck and floor-sweeping length. It's made from a gorgeous 100% silk fabric, and like the model, I'll accessorise with some statement earrings. Hollie Brotherton

Millie Jackson, Content Managing Editor © MEETOZ What I'm Buying on Black Friday: Glass Meal Prep Containers Heading into the new year, I'm planning to up my meal prepping game, and these containers are perfect for making lunches and dinners in advance, for those busy days where I don't have lots of time to prepare food but still want a nutritious, filling meal. You may have read about plastic containers which can leach chemicals into food and drink, so this is an ideal solution to keep your food safe and fresh. Besides, as the glass is dishwasher safe and reusable, it's eco-friendly too. Millie Jackson

Carla Challis, Shopping Partnerships Editor £133.20 (save 15%) at John Lewis What I'm Buying on Black Friday: Apatchy Suede Shoulder Bag I held out on a new handbag for the office until now, when the sales are on. I've had my eye on a suede bag all autumn, and this Apatchy bag is about perfect for me - big enough for my daily commute (sans laptop) but cool enough to use post-work too. It's black, which I find more wearable than brown, and has an on-trend moon shape that looks great on the shoulder or across the body. Carla Challis

Tracy Fleming, Content Managing Editor © Amazon What I'm Buying on Black Friday: Art Easel Stand for Painting Many years ago I studied Illustration, but did nothing with it for years, but losing my boyfriend during covid and with time and grief to cope with I decided to pick up the paint brush again. I am purchasing it as recently I have got more commissions. I like to paint portraits of people and more recently, dogs. I wanted it due to the height-adjustable feature, letting me stand or sit comfortably. Working upright gives you a better view of your piece and lets you step back to assess it more easily. It's also useful to have the tray for storing paints etc. Check out my instagram page @arty_impressions. I would love it if you'd like to follow me. Tracey Fleming

Emmy Griffiths, TV and Film Editor © Our Place £240 (SAVE £240) $295 (SAVE $270) What I'm buying on Black Friday: Our Place cookware I spent most of my 20s - and early 30s if I'm being entirely honest - using the same set of pots and pans that I hauled over to London from my university days. Not only pretty unhygienic I'd imagine, I am also a subpar chef, and my pans' burned bases weren't really adding a tasty flavouring to my dinners that I would have liked. I decided that this Black Friday I would invest in a nice set of pots and pans at long last - and couldn't have been more thrilled to discover the trendy cookware brand Our Place has some brilliant Black Friday deals going on. With an impressive £240 off their usual price point, I scooped up the 4-piece Always Pan and Perfect Pot set - and I am in love! Now, all I need to do is avoid buying Our Place's many enticing accessories to go with them... wish me luck! Emmy Griffiths

Danielle Stacey, Online Royal Correspondent © Banana What I'm buying on Black Friday: A Banana GT Balance Bike Top of my wish list this year is a balance bike for my toddler, who is ready to graduate from his scuttlebug. The banana bike comes in an array of colours and it’s adjustable so it grows with your child. And the reviews say it’s lightweight, which is a bonus for any parent who ends up carrying their toddler and their bike home from the park. Danielle Stacey

Tamsyn Spires, Chief Revenue Officer © ASUS What I'm buying on Black Friday: A new laptop I'm in the market for a new laptop this year and I'm looking at John Lewis for the best deal. Tamsyn Spires

Rachel Avery, Homes Editor © Numberblocks What I'm buying on Black Friday: Numberblocks Race to Pattern Palace game I'm using Black Friday to kick start my Christmas shopping. This Numberblocks Race to Pattern Palace game is on my nephew's wish list so I’m very pleased to bag a bargain. It encourages maths and I’m on board with anything that’s educational and fun! With 79% five star reviews, it looks like a lot of parents are big fans as well as the kids. Rachel Avery

Andrea Caamano, Website Editor © Banwood £107.50 (SAVE £11.50) What I'm buying on Black Friday: Banwood Scooter My youngest son always wants to be like his older brother, who has a bigger scooter and I have resisted until now. I want to really surprise him because he is just obsessed with being like his older brother and haviong a big boy scooter.

After doing some research, this has been described as the "coolest scooter around" and the little three-wheel is built to keep kids riding safely. Its features anti-slip tape on the lovely oak scooter deck, with adjustable handle bars and an Easy Ride Steering System. He's going to love it! Andrea Caamano

Arianna Chatzidakis, Creative Content Director © Oura What I'm buying on Black Friday: The Oura Ring Gen3 I’m trying to make a conscious effort to better look after my health and wellbeing, and I’ve been eyeing up this Oura Ring for a long time. I love that it can track your sleep, heart rate, oxygen levels, step count, stress levels and more, all whilst looking like a sleek piece of jewellery. Arianna Chatzidakis



Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion & Beauty News Editor © RevitaLash £79.20 (SAVE £19.80) What I'm buying on Black Friday: RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Serum I'm pretty sure I've tried every single eyelash serum on the market and they genuinely, honestly and truly do not compare to Revitalash. I think this is because it was actually developed by a medical professional, so there's some serious science to the ingredients. You apply it to your last line each evening and within a few weeks, your lashes just grow and grow. Every time I try another brand, I never get the same results. Which is why I'm delighted it's part of Black Friday - there's a whopping twenty percent off the original price point of £139. I know I'll be stocking up. I wonder if Meghan Markle will be too? She's a huge fan. Oh, and Kim Kardashian. Laura Sutcliffe

Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor What I'm Buying on Black Friday: Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Urban Decay's viral setting spray is my go to, so whenever there's a good deal on it I immediately add to basket. It miraculously keeps my makeup in place all day and night and even more impressively, doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. It's the ultimate secret weapon for party season. Karen Silas

Edward Lauder, Senior Online Writer © Kobo What I'm Buying on Black Friday: The Kobo Libra Colour With everything that's going on with the Kindle Colorsoft (it's been a pretty disastrous launch for Amazon's very first colour Kindle), I was on the lookout for something similar that would allow me to read my comic books in colour on the go for weeks on end. That's when I came across Kobo's colour e-ink reader, the Kobo Libra Colour. The product was launched in April earlier this year, and it doesn't have the issues that the Kindle Colorsoft's been plagued with. The screen is a gorgeous colour e-ink display, and it's super sharp and crisp. The colours are a little bit washed out compared to what you might be used to from an LCD screen, but they look not too dissimilar from what you'd get in a newspaper. It makes reading your comic books, magazines and PDFs in colour even more vivid compared to what you'd be used to from a normal black-and-white Kindle (other e-ink e-readers are available). The Kobo Libra Colour is also waterproof and features buttons on the side that make it incredibly easy to flick through the pages of your books. This might be Kobo's e-ink e-reader killer feature. Edward Lauder



Susannah Lewis, Consultant Production Manager © HP What I'm Buying on Black Friday: HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e I am buying a desktop printer... not so straightforward because I need it to be MAC compatible with the latest OS and with an A3 function... it seems the best deal is an HP Multifunction HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e. Susannah Lewis



How to figure out what you want for Black Friday