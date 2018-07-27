This royal family just shared photos from their paradisiacal holiday They're having the best time on their summer holidays!

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark appear to be having the best time on their summer holidays. The Danish royals have shared photos from their break in Denmark on Instagram – and it looks idyllic!

The Crown Prince and Princess spent their evening at the beach with their children, Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven, on Thursday. And they were joined by their pet dog Grace, who they welcomed to the family earlier this month following the death of their beloved pooch Ziggy. The two photos, taken by Crown Prince Frederik, showed the family paddling in the sea together at sunset. "A beautiful summer evening at the water's edge," the caption read.

Crown Prince Frederik took some photos of his family on their summer holiday

The Danish royals have travelled to their summer residence, Grasten Palace, with their children for their holidays. Another sweet photos from the relaxing break showed Prince Vincent playing with frogs in the grounds of the palace, with the caption: "Summer holiday at Gråsten Castle. HRH Prince Vincent in the back of the castle. The frogs were of course released afterwards."

The family held their annual summer photocall at the palace earlier this month, and it was the first time the royals have marked the start of their summer holidays without Frederik's father Prince Henrik, who sadly passed away aged 83 in February. Notably absent from this year's celebration, however, was Frederik's mother Queen Margrethe II, who is in residence at Marselisborg Palace. The queen usually spends the summer months at Marselisborg, although she does visit her grandchildren in Grasten, which is a two-hour drive away.

The Danish royals are spending the summer at Grasten Palace

The monarch is expected to visit Grasten Palace later in the summer, but sadly it will be her first without her husband Prince Henrik. The prince died on the eve of Valentine's Day earlier this year, after his health rapidly deteriorated. Henrik had been suffering from a pulmonary infection and was transferred from hospital to Fredensborg Palace where he died in his sleep.

