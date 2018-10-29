This is how Katie Piper is spending her weekends after leaving Strictly She’s got a lot more free time since leaving the show

Katie Piper is making the most of her newfound free time since leaving Strictly Come Dancing by doing what she loves most – spending time with her family! The philanthropist enjoyed a Halloween-themed day out with her husband Richard and their two young daughters on Saturday, by paying a visit to the Audley End Miniature Railway near Saffron Walden, Essex.

The 35-year-old shared a series of photos from their day out on Instagram, including a rare glimpse of herself with both daughters – Belle, four, and ten-month-old Penelope – at the entrance to the attraction. "Thank you @audleyendminiaturerailway for a very spooky afternoon aboard the train into the haunted forest," Katie captioned the post.

Katie also continued her fun outing with an indulgent treat – pizza! "SATURDAY," she simply wrote alongside a photo of herself gazing down at her meal. It was a rare treat for the mum-of-two, who has been following a healthy diet and exercise plan since welcoming her baby girl, shedding two stone in the process.

As well as enjoying some extra quality time with her family since she was voted off Strictly, Katie has also made another big change by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation. The author has switched up her trademark blonde locks by opting for a warm chocolate brown shade, which has proved hugely popular with her fans.

Katie has also been keeping busy by promoting her new book, Confidence the Journal. The star praised the BBC One dance show for helping her gain confidence, telling host Tess Daly about her time on the show: "I have taken a lot from this experience and it has all been really positive, and I’ll never forget this journey," before adding: "I feel really privileged to have been here and thanks for your advice and thank you [Gorka] for all the hours!" She later praised Gorka on Instagram, branding him a "great teacher" and thanking him for all the great memories made during their time dancing.

