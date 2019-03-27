Joe Sugg reveals future career plans – and they might surprise you! Would you like to see Joe Sugg try this career?

Joe Sugg might have just completed the Strictly Come Dancing tour and lent his voice to the new Nickelodeon film Wonder Park, but the YouTube sensation has revealed that he is already thinking about what's next! Chatting to HELLO! at the film junket for Wonder Park, where Joe plays a cheeky beaver named Gus, he opened up about potentially going into live-action films, saying he would "love" to do it.

Joe and Caspar voice beavers in the film

He said: "I think just the idea of aim big you know, I think it is such a good thing to sort of think, why can't you give that a go and see how far you get in it and you know, do that kind of thing. You know what I mean? Don't ever box yourself into one thing, branch out, try something new, if it doesn't go your way, don't worry there will be another thing." He jokily added: "There are so many jobs out there, give them all a go!" The star cheekily adding that he'd be up for a "ballroom version of Step Up".

Speaking about how much he is going to miss Strictly this year, he explained: "Hopefully I'll be Dianne's plus one for the next series, I'll still be there every week. That's the thing you build up so many great friendships- I made so many friends on the show, not just like the other celebs or the pro dancers, but also like the crew that work on the show. It's so good - even things I have done since then, like Comic Relief and that kind of thing - it's the same sort of crew and it makes you feel so like at home and you are surrounding by like really good people, and it's nice and lovely."

