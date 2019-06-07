Margot Robbie shares a tour of her dreamy California beach house The Hollywood actress is the latest star of Vogue’s 73 Questions video

Margot Robbie has given an access-all-areas tour of her California beach house in a video for Vogue’s 73 Questions series. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star divides her time between the US and her native Australia, but after seeing her Californian residence we can imagine it would be hard to leave.

The tour begins at the entrance to Margot’s home, which has a stable-style door that leads into a living area. The entire space has a light and airy feel with white walls and furniture, wooden flooring, and a huge gold mirror hanging on the wall. There is a piano in one corner, and a surfboard propped up in another – perfect for surfing on the Californian coast.

Margot leads the interviewer through to her bedroom, which has a similar relaxed aesthetic with distressed wooden doors, plain white bedding, and a pale blue rug on the wooden floor. Glass doors lead directly out to the garden, helping to flood the room with natural light.

The kitchen, meanwhile, is the ideal place for Margot to host her friends for brunch, with a professional Barista-style coffee machine and cream Smeg kettle, plus open shelving to display a selection of cookbooks, mixing bowls and chopping boards. There is a dining table within the kitchen, but Margot set up a wooden table outdoors for herself and her friends, with rosé wine chilled in a marble wine cooler, and fresh flowers displayed in jugs.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

There is also a separate outdoor sofa seating area, with a second surf board propped up outside the house, so Margot and her husband Tom can go surfing together. However, the actress admitted she was probably "a two" out of ten as a surfer.

GALLERY: 14 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed

While Margot is now settled in California, earlier in her career she lived in a house share in Clapham, South London, with a group of friends and her now-husband Tom – something she has previously described as "the best of times".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.