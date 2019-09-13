Princess Anne is Zara Tindall's biggest supporter at horse trials - see pictures The Queen's granddaughter was cheered on by her mother

Zara Tindall looked every inch the perfect equestrian as she took part in the Whatley Manor Horse Trials on Friday. The 38-year-old, who appeared to be in great spirits in her saddle, was cheered on by her mother Princess Anne at the event, which took place Gatcombe Park. Wearing a navy top hat and dressage uniform, Zara was seen flashing a wide smile as he rode across the course. It's is not known whether her husband Mike Tindall and their two daughters - five-year-old Mia and one-year-old Lena - were also in attendance.

Princess Anne at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials on Friday

The appearance comes shortly after Zara opened up about what it was like to attend her cousin Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan whilst being heavily pregnant in May 2018. Her unimpressed expressions when she sat inside the chapel went viral. Speaking about the royal wedding to the Daily Telegraph, Zara confessed that she did feel "uncomfortable" as she explained her unborn baby had been "kicking the hell out of her" for an hour.

The royal watched her daughter Zara Tindall take part

"I was uncomfortable! My bum sort of slid over either side and Lena kicked the hell out of me for an hour," she admitted. "It just wasn't comfy at all and it probably showed on my face." During Prince Harry and Meghan's ceremony, Bishop Michael Curry delivered an energetic speech - which lasted 13 minutes - and seemed to bother the royal. "It was just the general amount of time everything was taking," added Zara. "I think my face was probably caught the point when I thought 'Right he's going to finish now' and then he went off on another little story and it was like, "Really?'"

Zara, the Queen's eldest granddaughter, welcomed the couple's second daughter, Lena, on 18 June. Shortly after the arrival, Mike revealed to HELLO! that Mia was brilliant with her younger sibling, and had taken her new role very well. She said: "Mia is very happy to be a big sister, she is happy about that. We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well."

