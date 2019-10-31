Millie Mackintosh gives fans a peek inside the Italian holiday of dreams Millie stayed on a private country estate...

Whether it's a city break to Rome, a romantic trip to the Amalfi coast, or relaxing in the lush countryside, there's no denying Italy is a dreamy holiday destination. This is especially true when we're stuck in rainy, chilly England looking at photos of Millie Mackintosh exploring Italy in the warmer weather.

The Penna villa at Tenuta Di Murlo. Credit: Tenuta Di Murlo.​​​​​​​

Jetting off to the centre of Italy, the former Made in Chelsea star looked relaxed as she posed in a blue and white summer dress and white trainers for a photo on Instagram. With stone cottages, rolling hills and a luxurious pool stretching out behind her, it's hard not to be a little jealous! And fans completely agreed, with one commenting: "That looks insanely beautiful where you are", while another wrote: "So dreamy [star emoji] and this dress is amazing on you."

The 30-year-old revealed to fans the idyllic location was Tenuta Di Murlo, a private country estate in Umbria, where she stayed in one of the villas with her friend and chef Nina Parker. With a number of villas, cottages and suites that all boast private pools, it offers guests the perfect balance between history and luxury. Describing it as "the villa of dreams", Nina gave a bit more of an insight into their accommodation, writing on Instagram: "I'm staying in one called Penna and the old stone cottage has been restored with neutral tones, marble bathrooms and locally made colourful bed heads! This is a family business and the owner has done all the interiors keeping the original stone features throughout."

And if relaxing in the luxury surrounds isn't enough to keep them occupied, Millie and Nina can always make use of the other attractions the estate has to offer. From dining in the stunning medieval farmhouse turned restaurant Il Caldaro, to soaking up the serenity of the gardens, to visiting the goats and rabbits on the farm, there's plenty to entertain everyone.

Getting stuck into the local culture, the pair were not afraid to sample some traditional Italian cuisine - it would be rude not to! They even tried their hand at pasta-making and seemed pleased with their efforts. Nina said: "Off to eat our hard work in the form of pecorino ricotta tortelli with sage and butter". Sounds delicious! They stocked up on more food while exploring the historic town of Assisi, with Nina stating they tucked into "some wilted spinach and then bottarga spaghetti with chopped hazelnuts."

Not forgetting Italian sweet treats, they also sampled gelato as they wandered around the town. In a photo Millie posted to Instagram, she can be seen holding an ice cream cone and looking gorgeous wearing an autumnal red dress with brown Paris Texas boots in front of the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi. From staying in their luxury villa to visiting one of the most important places of Christian pilgrimage in Italy, it looks like a fabulous trip! If Italy wasn't already on our travel bucket list, it is now.