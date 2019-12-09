London is one of the most magical places this time of year, with twinkly lights hanging between buildings, shop windows adorned with festive decorations and an array of grottos, Christmas markets and ice skating rinks popping up across the capital. Amanda Holden made the most of the festive season by enjoying a fun day out with her youngest daughter at the Natural History Museum.

In a sweet photo the Heart Radio star shared on social media, she can be seen cuddling up to Hollie with the ice rink stretching behind them. With a towering Christmas tree adorned with silver baubles standing at the centre of the rink and children hanging onto mini penguin stabilisers on the ice, it looks like the perfect setting to spend some quality mother-daughter time together.

Amanda captioned the picture: "#christmassy day out @nhm_icerink ( obvs I wasn’t skating)," and plenty of her 1.3 million Instagram followers were fans. "What a beautiful pic of the two of you", one commented while another added: "Hope you guys had amazing day out and enjoyed the skating. All Christmassy."

Amanda broke her leg while on holiday in October

The 48-year-old ITV favourite, who looked glam in a fluffy black jacket and her hair in loose curls, couldn't join in with the activity after injuring her leg back in October. On Heart Radio, she explained: "I suffered a nasty accident while playing in the sea with the family during our half-term holiday and subsequently broke my leg in two places. I had an operation and a metal plate was fitted." While she has recently ditched her leg brace and crutches, attempting to balance on a slippery surface alongside other unstable skaters seems like an accident waiting to happen!

Amanda is not the only celebrity to treat her daughter to some festive ice skating. Just weeks ago, David Beckham visited the same rink at the Natural History Museum with 8-year-old daughter Harper, delighting fans with a snap of the pair kissing as well as an impressive photo of her skating on one leg. All of these pictures have put us in the mood for both Christmas and the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice!

