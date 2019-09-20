Lisa Armstrong shares fun-filled 'girls on tour' holiday snaps from Ibiza The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has shared some Instagram snaps

Lisa Armstrong has been soaking up the sun in Ibiza with her family and friends, proving the envy of her fans back home as she posted photos on Instagram. The makeup artist was in Spain to celebrate her niece Courtenay's 21st birthday. In one selfie of the pair, Ant McPartlin's ex-wife wrote: "Where does the time go? Happy birthday my beautiful niece... congratulations on your 21st @courtenayharris love you to the moon and back!!!"

Lisa uploaded a series of 'girls on tour' snaps too, showing the gang sipping cocktails in the sun, going on nights out and having long alfresco meals. "#coos21st @courtenayharris #girlsandTomontour #ibiza x," the MUA captioned one shot. "#friendsthatschooltogetherstaycooltogether #craigdavid x," she wrote alongside another.

Lisa was on holiday for her niece's 21st birthday

In her holiday album, Lisa, 42, sported a fresh sun-kissed look. The former pop star is back in the UK ahead of the Strictly live shows on Saturday. Lisa has been working her magic on the professional dancers and their celebrity partners, and in behind-the-scenes footage, the makeup artist was seen having a laugh with fan favourite Janette Manrara.

"Here we are, there we are, we're a mix of two dances right now," said Janette, panning the camera to her black tuxedo dress as she sat in the makeup chair. "We were in Spain. Now we're going into this very hot…" Standing behind her, Lisa said: "Sexy number." Janette zoomed into her eye makeup, adding: "But look at this work. Look at these eyes, look at the liner babes. Wooo! Love it." "Woooo!" Lisa added.

Lisa shared some fun 'girls on tour' photos

The celebrity MUA has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on the dance competition for 12 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won an RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. Lisa also regularly appears on Zoe Ball's spin-off series, It Takes Two, to share beauty tutorials from the show. Previously, she has acted as a makeup expert on This Morning, while her other TV credits include The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

