Get 3 months free music streaming from Amazon: Find out how

Bored at home in isolation? One of the best ways to keep your creativity alight is by switching up your routine, and a new music playlist can give you an instant mood boost. If you’re bored of the same old radio stations, now’s a great time to listen to something new, or create different playlists featuring your favourite-ever songs.

Amazon Music Unlimited has got you covered if you don’t know where to begin - the streaming service is currently offering three months for free. The service normally costs £9.99 a month, so anyone signing up will save £30 for the duration of the trial.

To activate the offer Amazon shoppers just need to head over to Amazon.co.uk and sign up to the individual plan free trial to instantly activate the offer.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

It’s essentially a music streaming service, which offers customers unlimited access to 60 million songs including the latest and greatest albums, and thousands of playlists and stations. Customers can stream or download songs to listen to offline – all ad-free.

Existing Amazon Prime members have access to Amazon Music, but this is slightly different to the unlimited version. Prime has just two million songs - which sounds like a lot, but pales in comparison to the Unlimited version. Plus, Unlimited subscribers can also get family plans.

Even better, Amazon Music Unlimited customers have access to exclusive voice control on Alexa-enabled devices.

Tanayia Woolery, an Amazon Music expert, said: "Amazon Music is available on all Amazon Echo devices, along with FireTV, Fire Tablets and many other Alexa-enabled devices.

"You also can listen on your mobile device or computer.

"There is a playlist for everything, including cooking, working out, relaxing, working, gaming and dinner parties.

"Getting started is as easy as opening the Amazon Music App — and with Alexa enabled, saying, 'Alexa, play music for working out'."

