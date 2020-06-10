When will UK holiday parks reopen? Centre Parcs, Butlins, Haven & more Most UK holiday parks are hoping to reopen in July 2020

Excited to plan your next UK staycation? In accordance with government guidelines, holiday parks across the country could reopen for holiday-makers and homeowners as early as July, subject to changes. From Centre Parcs and Butlins to Haven and Parkdean Resorts, find out when the UK's favourite holiday parks are set to reopen in the future, as well as new health and safety measures being put into place and available options for guests whose travels have been affected by the pandemic.

FIND OUT: 9 ways coronavirus will change travel as lockdown eases this summer

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Our Favourite Virtual Holidays

When will Centre Parcs reopen?

In an official letter penned by the CEO, it has been announced that Centre Parcs - in accordance with government guidelines - could reopen as early as Monday 6 July 2020. However, the holiday park has made no commitment to a specific date just yet and is continuing to evaluate the situation. At this point in time, the brand has decided to extend the closure period of its UK villages until 12 July and Longford Forest until 19 July, subject to changes.

The CEO has stated that: "We now have our full team of experts working at pace to review every single element of the Center Parcs experience, so that we are ready to reopen when the time is right."

"As you would expect of us, we will do this in the right way, we will absolutely adopt some of the practical solutions that have already been implemented by many businesses who have remained open during the pandemic; social distancing, appropriate PPE for staff, enhanced cleaning of general areas and the installation of hand sanitiser in multiple areas. These are just a few examples of how we will keep you and our staff safe."

For more information visit centerparcs.co.uk

When will Butlins reopen?

All Butlins resorts will remain closed until 16 July 2020.

The brand has launched a new Guarantee for all guests who have an existing booking which has been affected by the pandemic. The Coronavirus Book with Confidence Guarantee allows guests to reschedule a break, cancel or request a full refund. Guests should wait until at least 28 days prior to their arrival date before getting in touch as staff are currently prioritising those guests who have had their breaks cancelled. ​

For more information visit butlins.com

SHOP: Camping essentials for your next staycation: 68 things you must pack

When will Haven reopen?

Haven Parks will remain closed to holidaymakers until at least Sunday 5 July. As for caravan sales appointments, Haven are hoping to schedule these from 6 July 2020 when parks reopen.

If you have an affected break, the brand will be in contact with you directly via email and will offer you two options: either to enjoy a credit towards a holiday later in 2020 or 2021 plus a £50 food and beverage voucher to spend on Park or a full refund.

So far, Haven have been in contact with all guests who have affected breaks up until 2 July 2020 and they are now in the process of contacting everyone who has a break booked between 3 July – 5 July 2020.

For more information visit haven.com

When will Parkdean Resorts reopen?

Parkdean Resorts are currently closed to holidaymakers up until and including the 5 July, subject to review. However, holiday homeowners will be welcomed back from 12 noon on 4 July.

Any holidaymakers who had booked to arrive on one of the brand's parks on or before July 5 2020 will be able to claim a full refund or change their booking with a holiday voucher worth the amount paid towards their original holiday.

For more information visit parkdeanresorts.co.uk

GET INSPIRED: 9 UK staycations you need to visit on your next weekend getaway