Looking for things to do in London? These fun events will transform your weekend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Many kids have returned to school for the new term and people are increasingly going back to the workplace following the coronavirus outbreak, which means weekends are about to become a novelty again. So what to do in London this weekend?

READ: Sophie Tea: Meet the artist who's changing the London art scene one pink paint stroke at a time

Take a scroll through our list to get inspiration on how to spend your free time…

Brunch at 100 Wardour Street

Indulge in bottomless brunch as 100 Wardour Street's Saturday event 'Rhythm & Brunch' resumes, complete with live DJs, a new and improved menu, and the acclaimed 'Creative Disorders' cocktail menu inspired by some of the world's biggest artists.

WHEN: Every Saturday

WHERE: 100 Wardour Street

For more information visit 100wardourst.com.

Cream tea at Kew Gardens

Who doesn't love a cream tea? Enjoy the traditional English treat during a visit to Kew Gardens, where you can see the Royal Kitchens, Palm House, The Princess of Wales Conservatory and the immersive experience inspired by bees, The Hive. After exploring the 326 acre UNESCO World Heritage Site, visitors can enjoy a break and tasty afternoon tea.

WHEN: Book a date

WHERE: Kew Gardens

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Online beer party

Beer-lovers listen up! Airbnb is offering a 90-minute online tasting party where you can join others who share your passion for beer from the comfort of your own home. Beard and Bald will walk guests through British beer rituals and tell stories about famous legendary drinkers – all while sipping on a cold pint.

WHEN: Book a time

WHERE: At home

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

Soak up street art

See an 11m x 7m mural created by British street artist D*Face in partnership with Zippo as part of London Mural Festival. Behind the mural will be the House of Zippo, which will feature live body painting by Oliverr & Saki, a 3D stereoscopic immersive experience by Envol and more.

WHEN: 4-6 September 2020

WHERE: Theatro Technis, 26 Crowndale Road, London NW1 1TT

For more information visit eventbrite.com

RELATED: 20 UK staycations you need to visit on your next weekend getaway

Enjoy this virtual cocktail party

MALFY and Pasta Evangelists have joined forces to bring La Dolce Vita to the Great British public, transporting those that join the masterclass to the idyllic Amalfi coast with delicious, authentic cocktails and pasta. The session will be hosted by MALFY Gin ambassador Dani Umoette and Pasta Evangelist's Head Chef Roberta D’elia, who will be teaching those that take part to make two refreshing MALFY cocktails, and a simple, yet delectable, lemon and ricotta ravioli.

WHEN: Tickets for the workshop must be purchased by 6 September for the session on the 10 September

WHERE: At home

For more information, visit feverup.com

Book tickets to see Strictly stars

Can't wait for Strictly Come Dancing to return? Several new celebrity contestants have been announced for 2020, and while it's still a few weeks until the show will hit our screens you can book tickets for Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice's new show Him & Me, which will take place in June and July 2021. Everyone needs something to look forward to…

WHEN: 17 June - 14 July 2021

WHERE: Multiple locations

For more information visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Doctor Who walking tour

Want to see London from a different perspective? The Doctor Who Walking Tour will take guests to over 15 locations from the show, including sites used in The Invasion and Remembrance of the Daleks and The Bells of Saint John. So pack your comfortable shoes and your camera for a fun day out.

WHEN: Book tickets

WHERE: Meet outside London Bridge Station

For more information virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Get in the festival spirit

Missing the festival scene following COVD-19? Get your fix at Greenwich and Docklands International Festival, which includes installations and arts such as On Your Doorstep, a family-friendly circus and street theatre programme, and Dancing City, the outdoor dance programme.

WHEN: Until 12 September

WHERE: Depends on the performance

For more information visit festival.org

View art in York

London has plenty to offer for art-lovers, but if you're looking for a change of scenery then head to York for the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Step into the life of the 19th-century impressionist painter with the 35-minute, 360-degree experience which will bring over 200 of his works to life. Plus, guests can also discover the inspiration behind his masterpieces with a virtual walk through the French town of Arles. It's the perfect excuse to explore the city!

WHEN: Until 31 December 2021

WHERE: York St Mary’s, Castlegate, York YO1 9RN

For more information visit ticketmaster.co.uk

SEE: Inside the haunted Welsh castle where I'm a Celebrity 2020 will be filmed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.