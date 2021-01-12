20 most popular location-inspired baby names – and two are royal Food for thought for travel-loving parents

Some parents look for special meanings when it comes to naming their baby while others pass on traditional family names, but over the last ten years, more travel-related monikers have been growing in popularity.

Perhaps named after a sentimental location or a favourite holiday destination, the likes of Austin, Jordan and Chelsea have become some of the most popular options for girls and boys. But there are several that also have a royal connection!

FlowerCard has analysed baby name data from the UK and US to discover the most popular location-inspired baby names from 2000-2019.

The US city Madison took the top spot for girls' names and overall, while Jackson was crowned the winner of the most common location-inspired boys name. The unisex name, and Asian country, Jordan is clearly very popular with parents, as it made it into the top ten for both girls and boys.

Perhaps most surprising was the girls' names, which featured not one but two royals. The first was Princess Sofia of Sweden's moniker, which came in second with 146,049, and comes from the capital of Bulgaria.

Pregnant Princess Sofia's name featured on the list

It was shortly followed by the city in Georgia, Savannah, which is the name given to Peter and Autumn Phillips' eldest daughter.

Take a look at the others that made the top ten for boys and girls…

Top 10 most popular location names for girls

1. Madison - 307,445

2. Sofia - 146,049

3. Savannah - 122,789

4. Sydney - 107,786

5. Brooklyn - 98,183

6. Jordan - 67,004

7. Alexandria - 41,006

8. London - 36,067

9. Chelsea - 35,302

10. Dakota - 27, 711

Savannah Phillips' moniker also made it into the top ten

Top 10 most popular location names for boys

1. Jackson - 218,992

2. Austin - 189,220

3. Jordan - 180,086

4. Hudson - 67,002

5. Lincoln - 64,946

6. Santiago - 52,116

7. Camden - 52,116

8. Dakota - 37,903

9. Israel - 32,807

10. Kingston - 30,257

