A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman details 'stressful' post-Portugal quarantine The star now faces days of strict quarantine

A Place in The Sun host Jasmine Harman recently returned from a sun-soaked trip in Portugal's Algarve, but has found the post-travel quarantine as a "stressful" experience.

Last week, Jasmine had fans swooning as she shared a bikini selfie on the beach, despite Portugal recently being put on the amber list after being hit by the UK's latest travel restrictions.

Taking to Instagram to open up about her experience travelling during the pandemic, Jasmine captioned her latest IGTV: "It's all so confusing / stressful / expensive".

In a guide based on her experiences travelling to Portugal whilst on the amber list, the star revealed that since her return to the UK she has received a call every day from authorities and warned, "you could even receive a visitor just to check that you are indoors".

"I don't know about you, but I don't think I will ever get used to having a swab done," Jasmine said.

The star enjoyed the heat on Portugal's Algarve

Despite presenting the daytime favourite programme A Place in the Sun, which sees homeowner hopefuls looking to buy property abroad, Jasmine didn't tempt her followers by admitting: "You're probably looking at spending £300-£500 per adult, per holiday".

"Thanks very informative, definitely put me off! You look fabulous by the way," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Will stick with staycations at present I think!"

The Channel 4 presenter changed her tune since landing back in the UK. Posting a stunning bikini photo last week, the star captioned her previous post: "Portugal may be on the Amber list now", Jasmine wrote, "but I’m here to tell you, that doesn’t affect the feel-good-factor of being on a beach on the Algarve.

The star is a presenter on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun

"Staying safe: (including factor 50 after getting caught out last week!) luckily it is easy to stay socially distant when the beaches are quiet and I’m just enjoying the opportunity to be here."

Jasmine went on to explain she was aware of the quarantine implications once she landed back on her home turf, but was "grateful" to be able to work abroad for her latest presenting stint.

