Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's stunning holiday home revealed

Soaking up the sun on the paradisiac Isles of Scilly this week were Princes Charles and Duchess Camilla. On Tuesday, the royal couple paid a visit to St Mary's, one of the Isles of Scilly, where they visited Five Islands Academy School for an Eco Conference.

Charles and Camilla were all smiles as they were greeted by beaming schoolchildren when they arrived at the Five Islands Academy, as the Duchess sported a stunning vibrant dress for the hot weather.

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla meet excited school children in St Mary's

Although the duo made the short journey across the Atlantic Ocean to attend official royal engagements, it's likely Charles and Camilla will be making a pit stop at their favourite holiday home, Dolphin House.

The Duchess sported a stunning Hawaiin-print for her Scilly outing

If you've ever wanted to holiday like a royal, your time is now. The stunning six-bedroom Dolphin House located on Tresco - an island Prince Charles owns in the Isles of Scilly, is actually available for the public to book. But hurry! With everchanging travel restrictions meaning holidays abroad are likely to be off the cards this summer, staycations in the UK are rapidly booking up…

Dolphin House is an idyllic island retreat situated between Tresco Abbey Garden and the Tresco Island Spa for an ultimate relaxation getaway. It is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a summer staycation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019, and offers complete privacy, set upon an island with just 175 residents that is only accessible via sea or air.

The idyllic view from Dolphin House highlights the secluded paradise

The stunning property boasts sea views that look out onto Tresco's unspoilt coastline and wild Atlantic sea. With large lawns and adequate outdoor space, Dolphin House makes for the perfect family retreat for those who wish to embrace quiet and privacy.

Dolphin House is extremely unique for royal building because members of the public can holiday at the property when the royals are not there. Low season weekly rates for renting Dolphin House start at £2185, and there are very limited spaces left for the rest of the year.

Isles of Scilly have been part of the Duchy of Cornwall since the 14th century

The British royals are fortunate enough to own several regal residences across the UK, but Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's property portfolio is hard to beat. The couple divides their time between homes in England, Scotland and Wales, including their official London residence, Clarence House, and Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, where they isolated during the first coronavirus lockdown in March last year.

