Dr. Jennifer Ashton thrills fans with incredible holiday photo The star is enjoying some time in Italy

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is currently enjoying a relaxing time in Italy, and on Tuesday she posted the most serene photo from her vacation.

In the snap, the Good Morning America star looked incredibly relaxed in a white jumper as the sunrise created the perfect backdrop.

She flashed a huge smile as she stood on a wooden veranda, close to some tables and chairs, presumably for a nice Italian breakfast.

The 52-year-old accessorized her look with a pair of huge sunglasses, a gold necklace alongside a multicolored one and a pair of beautiful earrings.

"Ciao Italia…rested, recharged, re-invigorated…. The espresso helps :-)) 🇮🇹 #attitudeofgratitude," she wrote, alongside a red and white heart emoji.

Fans fell in love with her dreamy snap, and many associated themselves with Jennifer's message of gratitude.

Dr. Jennifer is currently enjoying the Italian sunshine

One said: "I like the 'attitude of gratitude'! You look as relaxed as I've ever seen you. Try to hang onto that, at least until you arrive home. Ciao Bella!"

A second added: "Vacation looks great on you," while a third posted: "Dr. Jennifer, you're beautiful, gorgeous and sexy."

Many others left strings of emojis, mostly made up of heart and flame ones.

Back in June, the star stunned fans when she posted some pictures from a previous California vacation, and she sizzled in a black bikini that featured red outlines.

Jennifer had travelled with her daughter, Chloe, who also looked stunning in a pink bikini, and the mother-daughter duo twinned as they swapped around a blue bucket hat.

The star was born in California

"You can take the girl out of California, but you can't take California out of the girl," Jennifer posted.

"Wishing I was back in this pool with @chloee_ashtonn as I look down the nose of a long workday this Tuesday."

The star finished her post with a face wearing sunglasses emoji and: "#birthstate #workhardplayharder #californiadreaming."

