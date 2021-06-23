Dr Jennifer Ashton wows in windswept beach photo to mark special family celebration The GMA3 star is a doting mother to two children

Dr Jennifer Ashton had reason to celebrate on Wednesday as she marked a very special occasion close to her heart.

The Good Morning America star was feeling nostalgic as her son Alex turned 23, and his birthday didn't go without mention on social media.

Jennifer paid a heartfelt tribute to her son on his big day, alongside a series of family photos, including one of her and Alex at the beach, and another of them and daughter Chloe on a boat ride at sea.

In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "June 23,1998…. The day I hit the jackpot by becoming your mother @alex.ashton.

"Happy Birthday to my baby: you make the world a better place and are a constant gift to me and Chloe. We love you more than we can ever say…. 23!!!!! This year is going to be amazing!!!! #birthday."

Jennifer looked every inch the stylish mom in a sweet picture of herself and Alex standing in front of the ocean, while other photos included the pair posing on a rooftop in New York, and Alex wearing a mask while ordering food at a restaurant.

Dr Jennifer Ashton looked incredible in a celebratory beach photo

Fans were quick to wish Alex many happy returns on his special day in the comments section of Jennifer's post, while others were full of praise for the star's photo choices.

The TV doctor shares her two children with her late ex-husband Robert Ashton.

Robert tragically took his own life in February 2017, at the age of 52, and the TV personality paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The GMA3 star is a doting mother to children Alex and Chloe

Jennifer shared a throwback photo of herself with Rob and their children, and wrote: "2-11-17: We miss you Rob. "I know you are watching, and I know you knew this, but Alex & Chloe are spectacular humans.

"They make the world a better place, and honor your spirit every day with the way they live life. "Being a single parent is incredibly lonely, but I know you are with them always."

