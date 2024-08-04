4 glorious things in London to add to your diary this August

Indulge in five-star Indian cuisine at Kachori

I am obsessed with Indian food, so when I was offered the chance of trying out Kachori, London's newest modern Indian restaurant with ex-Gymkhana Head Chef Brinder Narula, I jumped at the chance. And oh how I'm glad I did.

Showcasing the delights of cooking across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, this is my new favourite London hotspot located close to Elephant and Castle in South East London. Whether you're looking for a table for date night, or an evening out with the girls, this really is the perfect spot.

I'm definitely going to try out the new Weekend Brunch Menu which is available every Saturday and Sunday from 11am - 3pm for £22 per person or £42 with limitless bubbles. Kachori is more than a great restaurant, there's a warmth of Indian hospitality at the core of its ethos. I was treated like royalty and it's not because I'm from HELLO! - everyone got five-star treatment.

Be sure to try the spiced naan chips with chapata dip. It's been a while since I've been, but I've lost count of how many times I've thought about those darn naan chips. The samosa chaat also lives rent-free in my mind, as does the dilli chicken butter masala. I'm hungry just thinking about Kachori's menu of delights, I don't think you could make a wrong choice. I

f you have a sweet tooth, Kachori has deliciously decadent desserts and I can highly recommend the salted caramel and peanut butter and jaggery parfait. The whole experience was a 10/10 from me.

Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce