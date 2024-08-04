4 glorious things in London to add to your diary this August

There are several reasons why August is one of the most joyful months to be in London. Notting Hill Carnival returns in all its colourful glory, while the bank holiday poses the perfect opportunity for al fresco dining, picnics in one of the capital's many gloriously green parks and endless family fun.
From the best new hangouts to delicious foodie spots, the ultimate places to picnic and where to indulge in London's luxuries, we've found it all. If you're scrambling to arrange plans before the blissful weather disappears, our guide of the best things to do in August is the perfect way to make the most of glorious London this summer.
Here's what HELLO! recommends this month…
Best restaurants to visit in London in August
London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in August...
Sumptuous Singaporean cuisine at Singapulah
Singapulah has been on my list for ages, and was so glad to receive an invite to try out their summer menu in honour Singapore National Day which takes place on 9 August. From spicy curries to savoury noodles, each dish was bursting with flavour. The menu offers a diverse array of authentic options, including rich laksa, crab bao buns, and the Char kway teow, which I devoured with delight. For drinks, the coconut shake mocktail is a must-try—perfect for beating the summer heat. Singapulah truly brings the taste of Singapore to life, and I highly recommend it for its quality, authenticity, and charming atmosphere.
This year commemorates the 59th anniversary of Singapore National Day, marking Singapore’s independence as a sovereign state. Typically, this is celebrated in Singapore with patriotic parades and performances, and Singapulah will be proudly joining the celebrations by offering two promos from 8-18 August. Spend £59, and receive a goodie bag with Singapulah merch and products fresh from the retail shelves. Or you can get 50% off a main rice/noodle dish for this month.
Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor
Indulge in five-star Indian cuisine at Kachori
I am obsessed with Indian food, so when I was offered the chance of trying out Kachori, London's newest modern Indian restaurant with ex-Gymkhana Head Chef Brinder Narula, I jumped at the chance. And oh how I'm glad I did.
Showcasing the delights of cooking across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, this is my new favourite London hotspot located close to Elephant and Castle in South East London. Whether you're looking for a table for date night, or an evening out with the girls, this really is the perfect spot.
I'm definitely going to try out the new Weekend Brunch Menu which is available every Saturday and Sunday from 11am - 3pm for £22 per person or £42 with limitless bubbles. Kachori is more than a great restaurant, there's a warmth of Indian hospitality at the core of its ethos. I was treated like royalty and it's not because I'm from HELLO! - everyone got five-star treatment.
Be sure to try the spiced naan chips with chapata dip. It's been a while since I've been, but I've lost count of how many times I've thought about those darn naan chips. The samosa chaat also lives rent-free in my mind, as does the dilli chicken butter masala. I'm hungry just thinking about Kachori's menu of delights, I don't think you could make a wrong choice. I
f you have a sweet tooth, Kachori has deliciously decadent desserts and I can highly recommend the salted caramel and peanut butter and jaggery parfait. The whole experience was a 10/10 from me.
Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
Best luxury things to do in London in August
Be it self-care, sumptuous dining or sun-soaked roof terraces on London's most lavish hotels, if you're searching for some luxury in the city this month, here's what HELLO!'s Editors have sunk into this August...
Spa and Spritz at Bistrot at Wild Honey
If you're looking for an escape from the heat this August, may I recommend a few hours spent at Sofitel St James? The luxury hotel in central London is offering a Spa and Spritz experience, comprising of a sublime massage in their ultra-relaxing treatment rooms, followed by lunch in the impossibly chic Bistrot at Wild Honey (try the tomato salad, you will not be disappointed).
The dreamy afternoon ends with a spritz on their sun-soaked terrace – I sipped on the Signature Rosa Spritz, then was so taken by people watching from the terrace, I ordered a glass of Lady A rose to follow. It felt like being on holiday in Provence rather than slap bang in the centre of London.
By the time we left the hotel, my shoulders felt three inches lower thanks to the relaxing massage, plus the glasses of summer-perfect drinks had made for a perfect sojourn in an otherwise jampacked summer.
Reviewed by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor
Best activities in London to do in August
London is full of activities to suit every budget, and here is what HELLO's Editors are loving this month...
Fun and thrills at F1 Arcade
You don't need to be a petrolhead to have a good time at the F1 Arcade - a thrilling new simulation racing experience in London's St. Pauls that lets you sit behind the driving seat as you navigate some of the world's most famous Grand Prix tracks.
London is not short of high-tech simulation arcades, with the likes of Flight Club, Electric Shuffle and Boom Battle Bar bringing virtual sports to the forefront of the city's entertainment scene. Yet as someone who's been to all of the former, the F1 Arcade is a strong contender for the most fun I've had in a long time.
Whether you're a total rookie or consider yourself an elite, it's impossible not to get competitive as you take on your friends in an epic three-race battle, getting immersed in some friendly competition as your seat moves through the twists and turns of the racetrack with you.
For some pre-game fuel or a post-game pick me up, F1 Arcade's food and cocktail menu is varied and delicious, giving a taste of the glamorous side of F1.
To book, visit f1arcade.com/uk/
Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle and Fashion Writer