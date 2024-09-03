5 spectacular things to do in London in September to soak up the last of the summer

September may have brought about the end of summer for many, but that doesn't mean the end of the sunshine.
With soaring temperatures set to bring balmy evenings and candyfloss sunsets across London's skies this month, what better excuse to hunt down the city's best rooftops?
HELLO! writers have scoured the very best offerings in the capital this month. Scroll on for the ultimate guide to things to do in London in September...
Best restaurants to visit in London in September
London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in September…