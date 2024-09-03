5 spectacular things to do in London in September to soak up the last of the summer

Enjoy breakfast Spanish-style at Bar Kroketa

Summer is over, and it certainly felt that way on the grey and drizzly day we rocked up to Bar Kroketa at St Christopher’s Place. However, the gloomy weather was soon forgotten after sampling their new breakfast menu that provided the ultimate Spanish holiday experience.

Whilst the bar, which has locations here and in Soho, is the perfect place to sit at the bar with a beer and a tasty array of their signature croquetas, Bar Kroketa isn’t just a tapas spot for the afternoon and evening. Starting with a coffee with dulcet Spanish guitar songs playing in the background, our eyes were caught by the lazy eggs that can be enjoyed with crispy pancetta, salt cod, manchego cheese or silken red peppers.

Beer may not be the tipple of choice for the AM, but a weekend breakfast definitely calls for a peach Bellini, Paloma or a classic sangria. That said, we stuck to the equally delicious non-alcoholic smoothies in mango and berry flavours that made us forget the rain in an instant.

Be sure to order as much as possible, especially the classic trio of pan con tomate (toast with fresh grated tomato to the non-Spaniards), tortilla and churros with cinnamon sugar and warm melted chocolate. What’s more, nothing will cost you more than £12 so your next brunch date be it with friends, family or that special someone is sorted.

Reviewed by Alex Lily, Snapchat and Social Media Producer