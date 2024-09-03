Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Spectacular things to do in London in September 2024
5 spectacular things to do in London in September to soak up the last of the summer

Don't miss out on the exciting new restaurants and buzzy pop-ups before the warm weather leaves the city

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
September may have brought about the end of summer for many, but that doesn't mean the end of the sunshine. 

With soaring temperatures set to bring balmy evenings and candyfloss sunsets across London's skies this month, what better excuse to hunt down the city's best rooftops?

HELLO! writers have scoured the very best offerings in the capital this month. Scroll on for the ultimate guide to things to do in London in September...

Best things to do in London in September

London is full of activities to suit every budget, and here is what HELLO's Editors are loving this month…

Enjoy High tea and bubbles at Browns Brasserie

Browns afternoon tea

Afternoon Tea as us Brits know, is a HUGE deal when going out or having it at home. Simple or regal, we are known around the globe for our various offerings and histories of having a high tea.

The latest offering to join this tradition is Browns Brasserie's new Champagne Afternoon Tea, in collaboration with Moët and Chandon. Providing the perfect catchup I popped to my local branch with my best friend where we were treated to sumptuous sandwiches and delicious cakes, all enjoyed with a crisp cold glass of Champagne.We enjoyed delicious blackcurrant Victoria sponge cake, delightful savouries, warm scones with seasonal jams, alongside irresistible mini cakes and puddings.

My favourite had to be the chocolate pot and carrot cake, the perfectly small portions allow you to indulge without feeling too guilty.I was shocked to find that afternoon tea without bubbles started at £30pp, which is the most reasonable tea I’ve seen in a while, especially with the amount of delicacies beautifully presented.

Reviewed by Lauren Connolly, Senior Digital Designer

Best restaurants to visit in London in September 

London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in September…

Indulge in Big Mamma delights at Gloria

Ever since Gloria popped up on Shoreditch's Great Eastern Street in 2019, it's been one of London's most talked about Italian restaurants. Loved for its vintage Amalfi-inspired interiors, world-famous towering slice of lemon meringue pie, and secret seventies basement bar, it's no wonder this vibey trattoria boasts a reservation list that takes weeks to secure.

This month, a colourful collection of seasonal dishes have been added to their ever-popular menu - and I was lucky enough to dive in when I dined on a buzzy Thursday night. If you're sharing, don't miss the burrata e friggitelli - a giant 250g juicy burrata from Puglia filled with sun-dried tomato and almond pesto, on a bed of pan-fried friggitelli pepper. Hot honey is having a moment right now, and the Honey I truffled the croquetta need to be on your order list. Expect gooey cacio e pepe crocchetta filled with provola, finished with truffle honey and fresh truffle atop. 

While the Big Mamma pizzas never disappoint, the real highlights are the fresh pasta dishes. I ordered the Paccheri alla norma - thick cut paccheri with San Marzano tomato and aubergine sauce, served on a bed of fresh ricotta al limone. Divine. 

No trip to Gloria is complete without ordering a hearty scoop of their freshly-made tiramisu. It's over indulgent and borderline audacious, but impossible to resist. 

Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Enjoy breakfast Spanish-style at Bar Kroketa

Summer is over, and it certainly felt that way on the grey and drizzly day we rocked up to Bar Kroketa at St Christopher’s Place. However, the gloomy weather was soon forgotten after sampling their new breakfast menu that provided the ultimate Spanish holiday experience.

Whilst the bar, which has locations here and in Soho, is the perfect place to sit at the bar with a beer and a tasty array of their signature croquetas, Bar Kroketa isn’t just a tapas spot for the afternoon and evening. Starting with a coffee with dulcet Spanish guitar songs playing in the background, our eyes were caught by the lazy eggs that can be enjoyed with crispy pancetta, salt cod, manchego cheese or silken red peppers.

Beer may not be the tipple of choice for the AM, but a weekend breakfast definitely calls for a peach Bellini, Paloma or a classic sangria. That said, we stuck to the equally delicious non-alcoholic smoothies in mango and berry flavours that made us forget the rain in an instant.

Be sure to order as much as possible, especially the classic trio of pan con tomate (toast with fresh grated tomato to the non-Spaniards), tortilla and churros with cinnamon sugar and warm melted chocolate. What’s more, nothing will cost you more than £12 so your next brunch date be it with friends, family or that special someone is sorted.

Reviewed by Alex Lily, Snapchat and Social Media Producer

Sublime Argentinian cuisine at Sucre

Sucre

I recently dined at Sucre to try its new summer menu, and it was a truly memorable experience. For starters, I tried the roasted cauliflower, which was perfectly charred and full of flavour, and the burrata with chargrilled apricot, honey, and hazelnut - a delicious combination of creamy, sweet, and nutty. Both dishes were fresh and beautifully presented.

For the main course, I went with the trout, served with samphire, mussels, and a lemon butter sauce. The flavours were light and delicate, with the fish cooked to perfection. I also tried the rump milanesa, which came with a rocket and parmesan salad. The crispy exterior of the milanesa contrasted wonderfully with the tender meat inside, and the fresh salad was a great complement.

To finish, I indulged in the Basque cheesecake with slow-roasted strawberries, which was rich and creamy with a perfect balance of sweetness and tang. The Dulce de Leche fondant with mascarpone and hazelnuts was equally divine—a warm, gooey centre paired with the cool, silky mascarpone and a satisfying crunch from the hazelnuts. Both desserts were the perfect ending to an exceptional meal.

If you're looking for a spot to enjoy refined Argentine cuisine in a chic setting, Sucre is definitely worth a visit.

Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor

Dine out on exceptional food at Dhakaah

As a Bangladeshi, I had to visit Dhakaah, Camden’s newest casual dining hotspot. Despite my high expectations, I was truly impressed and commend the place for showcasing some of the best of Bangladeshi cuisine. The atmosphere is vibrant and welcoming, with a relaxed yet trendy vibe that’s perfect for a casual night out with friends or a laid-back date.

The menu is split into bar snacks, small plates and bigger plates. To start, I tried the fuchka - a popular street food snack - crispy, tangy, and bursting with flavour.  Bigger plates include the Beef Kathi Roll, a heavily spiced mezbani beef curry, wrapped in handmade parota; and a real highlight, the Chicken Roast, free range chicken leg, caramelised with onion, mixed nuts and cardamon forward masala spices. The highlight of the meal was the beef bhuna, tender and spiced to perfection, served with rice.

The service was friendly and attentive, making the whole experience enjoyable. For dessert, I couldn’t resist the pistachio kulfi (ice-cream) that was light, creamy, and subtly spiced with cardamom—a perfect way to end the meal. Dhakaah is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience authentic Bangladeshi flavours in a cool, laid-back setting.

To find out more, follow them on Instagram.

Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor

