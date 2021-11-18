Fall in love with Jamaica





A favourite vacation hot spot among A-list stars and Hollywood celebrities, Jamaica has long established itself as one of the world’s top destinations for alluring getaways. Whether you’re planning a wedding, honeymoon, anniversary or just a couple’s escape, this tropical paradise offers stunning scenery, exciting attractions, intimate wellness experiences and a laid-back island vibe that creates the perfect recipe for romance.

Romantic accommodations

A dream vacation starts with a romantic hotel that sets the tone for a couple’s retreat. From secluded treetop villas to luxurious overwater bungalows to adults-only all-inclusive resorts, Jamaica’s diversity offers a wide range of accommodation options where couples can check in for an intimate stay.

Unforgettable adventures

Jamaica’s awe-inspiring landscape provides a scenic playground with plenty of adventurous activities for two. Glide along the Martha Brae River atop an authentic bamboo raft, take a tandem zipline high above the rushing waters of Dunn’s River Falls, ride on horseback along pristine white-sand beaches or climb aboard an evening catamaran cruise to admire picture-perfect views of Jamaica’s world-famous sunsets.

Relaxing wellness experiences

Jamaica is the perfect backdrop for couples who want to relax and unwind. Rejuvenate your soul and reconnect with the one you love during an invigorating yoga class, a tranquil couple’s massage or a sensuous spa treatment. The island’s upscale spas offer a variety of services designed to spoil and pamper. Or venture off the beaten path and soak in the soothing restorative waters at a natural mineral spring.

Couples from across the globe flock to this romantic Caribbean jewel to reignite their passion, explore the island’s unique beauty and create lifelong memories together. Discover why Jamaica truly is the Heartbeat of the World at visitjamaica.com.

