Inside London's Nhow hotel - an eclectic spot for royal fans

Nestled in the heart of East London and designed by renowned architect duo Project Orange, the Nhow London is eccentric and unique. If you like your interiors with a royal spin and more than a splash of colour, this is the place for you.

Just minutes from Angel and Old Street stations, the NHow is incredibly convenient for anyone exploring this side of the city. The outside is quite unremarkable, but once you walk through the doors you're greeted by a bold and playful British theme which looks like it could have been created by Lewis Carroll and Banksy - think graffiti, a 30ft rocketship Big Ben and House of Hackney seating that wouldn't look out of place at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

The hotel Lobby is your first introduction to Nhow's bold 'London Reloaded' theme

The rooms are no different with monarchs adorning the walls and Henry VIII casually greeting you in the bathroom. But this doesn't come at the compromise of comfort. You'll have an amazing night's sleep in the king-size beds, and from robes to first-class room service, Nhow provides everything you could possibly need.

Rooms at Nhow have a royal twist, like Henry VIII greeting you in your en suite

If you'd prefer to dine downstairs, there's a bar and all-day restaurant serving British classics from fish and chips to Cornish crab, plus a delicious breakfast buffet with continental options or a Full English made to order.

Nhow also has all of the extras needed to make your stay feel like a home from home. There's a state of the art gym, a huge flat-screen TV in every room and a dedicated working space to use if needed.

Need a space to work remotely? Get creative in Nhow's 'Fully Charged Hot Desk' space in the lobby

If you love colour and contemporary art, with unexpected touches around every corner, you can't miss a night or two at this must-see London hotel.

The Nhow London, rooms from £104 for an overnight stay - book via Booking.com

