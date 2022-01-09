A girls night out in Manchester: Where to stay & best bars & restaurants for celeb spotting

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Going on a girls night away to a city you don’t know all that well requires a detailed plan of action. As well as thinking about your outfit (or outfits!), it’s imperative you know the cool hotspots to go to. If you're off to the city of Manchester with your girls (or guys!), here's a go-to guide for where to stay, eat and where to get a glimpse of a celebrity or two...

Where to stay in Manchester

If your girls trip centres around the evening, you will most definitely want to stay in a hotel that’s close to the city centre. you need to know the ultimate shopping destination, and if you want to spot some celebrities over dinner you need to know exactly where to go.

Dakota Manchester

I’m putting Dakota on the list of hotels I simply must visit again because it’s absolutely incredible. If you’re looking for a chic and stylish hotel, this is it. With plush velvet-trimmed furniture and muted grey accents, this is the ultimate in classy hotel decor.

Double room at the Dakota Hotel in Manchester

On a girls trip, a hotel must have two things: a full length mirror (tick), and a mirror you use to apply make-up - and preferably more than one. The Dakota has thought of everything. In all of the rooms you’ll find a SimpleHuman makeup mirror (praise the makeup applying gods) and a heat-resistant rest for your hot hair tools. Perfect.

This is also one of those hotels that you don’t need to leave. Head downstairs and you have the Dakota Grill. The four-course set menu was divine and excellent value for money. Oh, and I’m still dreaming of the warm bread I smothered in the delicious tomato and goats cheese ‘dipping’ sauce. I hear people go back just for that, and I won’t lie, it’s definitely on the list of things to do for when I go back.

Be sure to have a drink at the bar at The Dakota

If it’s more drinks you’re after, head to the Dakota Bar and enjoy a cocktail or two. There’s a beautiful terrace with plenty of electric heaters - perfect way to spend an evening.

The outdoor terrace at the Dakota

The Lowry Hotel

Another option for you is perfect if you’re looking for a super central hotel that has everything you ever need - the five-star Lowry Hotel. You’ll definitely spot a few celebrities in this hotel (on my visit I bumped into Emma Willis from The Voice) and you’ll feel instantly at home when you enter your room.

A junior suite at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester

If you and your girlfriends are looking for a trip with a difference, the Lowry Hotel recently announced a partnership with DermAssure Aesthetic, which allows guests to enjoy aesthetic treatments from the comfort of their hotel bedroom (or in the spa, it’s up to you!).

The Lowry Hotel is the first hotel in the UK to offer facial aesthetics, skin care and non-facial aesthetic treatments to hotel guests in a private bedroom environment.

As well as dermal fillers, you could try the Red Carpet Peel – a Hollywood favourite and soon to be UK favourite, which provides accelerated exfoliation to even the skin tone and minimise fine lines while leaving the skin calm without irritation. Perfect for a dewy glow and post lockdown party prep.

A trip to the spa, anyone?

And for those who simply need a little bit of TLC, celebrity adored, IV vitamin therapy, is available to help boost your skin and immune system through an infusion of vitamins and minerals.

Elsewhere the hotel is perfect if you’re in a big group and you can hire out your own private dining room and you can even work with the team on how to decorate it personal to you. Ideal if you’re celebrating a big birthday and you have a theme in mind.

The colourful bar at The Lowry Hotel

Where to go in Manchester on a girls trip

Manchester has so many fabulous hotspots to visit...

Rosso Restaurant & Bar

Rosso Restautant - Rio Ferdinand’s establishment - is very popular in Manchester. With its lavish decor, delicious Mediterranean menu and impressive cocktail list, you can definitely see why it’s a celebrity fave.

Rosso is a big hit with the celebrities

The Ivy Manchester

It's widely believed that The Ivy in Manchester is the best in the UK. Set over four floors, the restaurant features a ground floor brasserie with beautiful Art-Deco detail, and The Ivy Asia on the second floor. This stunning venue, with its show-stopping green, semi-precious stone floor and antique gold mirrored bar, serves Asian-inspired dishes and cocktails with resident DJs and fantastic entertainment.

The Ivy Manchester is a great celeb spotting destination

Menagerie Restaurant & Bar

At Menagerie, dining is a relaxed sociable experience. Serving brunch, lunch, afternoon tea & dinner daily from noon. According to the website, February is 'Fizz February' so if you're looking to make plans for then, you know what to do!

Helen Flanagan spent NYE at Menagerie with her friends

20 Stories Manchester

The rooftop restaurant 20 Stories Manchester is a hit thanks to its epic terrace and views across the city.

An Afternoon Tea with a view, what more could you want?!

Australasia restaurant

Since opening in 2011, Australasia has become one of the city’s favourite restaurants. A place of relaxed elegance and laid-back luxe, where a good time is guaranteed. Bathed in the natural tones of the Pacific coastline, which sets a tranquil scene that’s adaptable to any occasion.

The interior at Australasia

Peter Street Kitchen

Set inside the iconic Free Trade Hall, award-winning Peter Street Kitchen is super modern with its high ceilings, pendant lighting, wooden features, and marble worktops. In 2019, Peter Street Kitchen was awarded the prestigious ‘Best Luxury Restaurant in the UK’ at the British Restaurant Awards – a testament to its unquestionable position on the Manchester and UK food scene.

The chic interiors at Peter Street Kitchen

Tattu

If you're looking to get glammed up and eat great food, head to Tattu. It's located In Spinningfields which is close by to The Ivy and 20Stories, so you could grab drinks, dinner and views. Diners at Tattu are encouraged to share dishes, from colourful dim sum and luxurious small plates to contemporary main course dishes and stunning desserts.

The decor is almost as gorgeous as the food at Tattu

