You can now stay at the House of Gucci villa on Airbnb – yes, really!

If you haven't seen House of Gucci yet, we highly recommend rushing down to your local cinema. The film, inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire, is full of stars such as Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and the designer outfits and lavish settings do not disappoint.

Since seeing the movie for ourselves, we can't stop thinking about the places in which it was filmed. If like us, you are obsessed with the luxury properties and showstopping décor, then you are in luck, as you can now stay at the House of Gucci villa on Airbnb.

WATCH: House of Gucci trailer

Villa Balbiano, the site of the Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci's home in the film, is offering a one-night stay for two lucky guests on March 30, 2022.

As one of the largest private residences on Lake Como, the villa features six amazing suites and extravagant gardens, which were distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers.

Villa Balbiano is offering a one-night stay for two lucky guests

You will be able to spend the evening in the master suite with access to the villa's amenities including the first four floors of the home, the outdoor swimming pool, private pier and boathouse. The listing costs 1,000 euros for the night and bookings open on Monday 6 December.

The villa is located in Lake Como, Italy

If the lure of staying on the film set itself isn't enough to convince you, just check out these interiors. The master suite is filled with red and gold furnishings, with huge chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and a marble floor in the bathroom. Just think of the Instagram selfies you can take!

The master suite is breathtaking

The view from the property is simply stunning, looking out over the famous Lake Como, which has been home to celebrities such as George Clooney and Madonna. It is the perfect place for some celebrity spotting across the lake.

Booking opens on Monday 6 December at airbnb.co.uk

