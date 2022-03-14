The best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and get special deals in New York City Optimize your celebrations with exclusive deals and free food

St. Patrick's Day in New York City is sure to be extra special this year. The city is relishing in the return of its epic St. Patrick's Day parade, as they celebrate its grand return from virtual celebrations to in person.

The parade in New York City is like no other, as the city widely considers it the oldest and biggest parade for the Irish holiday.

From free treats to pub crawls and happy hours, the possibilities are endless when it comes to celebrating on 17 March and taking advantage of the best deals. Just grab your best green ensemble and use this guide to optimize your St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The parade:

The parade begins on 17 March at 11am EST, traversing through Fifth Avenue, starting at 44th Street and ending on 79th Street. A livestream of the event, which sees up to 150,000 marching and has approximately two million viewers, is available to watch on WNBC.com.

Where to grab free treats, limited edition flavors, and special deals:

Krispy Kreme St. Oatrick's Day donuts

Krispy Kreme

The full St. Patrick's Day Collection features four new themed donuts that will be available starting March 10, as well as the O'riginal Glazed Donut, which is only available on March 16 and 17. In order to get a donut for free, all you have to do is wear green.

Baskin Robbins

In partnership with Oreo, Baskin Robbins launched their new Golden Oreos Irish Cream Ice Cream. The new ice cream will be available at retailers nationwide starting March 1, 2022.

Jameson

Just in time for the holiday, the Irish Whiskey brand has released its first ever canned cocktail in the US. The ginger and lime cocktail is available in a $15 four-pack. Jameson is also giving out cash, rides, and meals if you take a pledge to celebrate on both Thursday and Friday.

STK Steakhouse

Get $5 orders of lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots through March 21.

Where to go:

Watermark Bar's St. Patrick's Day drinks with a view

Pier 15

Rent your own toasty cabin and drink from a personal mini-keg at Pier 15's outdoor bar, Watermark. Starting at 3pm, drink specials include various draft beers, mini-kegs of pilsner or kölsch, and Irish Margaritas. Visit here for VIP Seating starting at $30, otherwise admission is free.

Dead Rabbit

No matter the time you show up, you'll be sure to see live music and performances. This Irish Bar is celebrating St. Patrick's Day from 10am to 2am, featuring a full lineup of live music performances, traditional dishes – including free lamb stew upon arrival – draft brews, and Irish whiskey-based cocktails.

House of Yes

Keep the party going after the parade at House of Yes' Get Lucky-themed Dirty Thursday party. Admission is $10 and the epic night will run from 10pm to 4am featuring aerialists, live DJ sets and dance performances.

Loreley Beer Garden

A pint of beer is a must on the Irish holiday, and this beer garden is making it extra celebratory by offering green beer and green frozen margaritas. Specials include green beer and Guinness pints for $9, Irish Coffees, and green frozen margaritas.

Other ways to celebrate:

Guinness' Breakfast Tea Amber

Try Guinness' new breakfast beer

Guinness has launched its Breakfast Tea Amber, a 4.8%-ABV beer brewed with Irish breakfast tea. It is made and sold exclusively in the US.

Participate in a bar crawl

Starting at 6pm, 14 different bars around Manhattan's East side will be participating in Kiss Me I'm Irish: NYC St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here. It starts at East Village's DROM. Deals include $3 whiskey shots, $4 beers, and $5 mixed drinks until 11pm.

Immerse yourself in Irish culture (for free) thanks to the 10th Annual Irish Arts Center Book Day

The Irish Arts Center partnered with Literature Ireland, the New York City Council, the New York State Assembly, and ADL New York/New Jersey to offer readers thousands of books for free, given out at various locations across the five boroughs, which are listed here.

