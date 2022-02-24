11 things to do in London with your mum for Mother's Day

As lovely as they are, sometimes flowers and a card just doesn't cut it for Mother's Day. If you're looking to treat your mum to a gift she'll remember, visit London for the ultimate Mother's Day inspiration.

There are plenty of fun, relaxing and indulgent activities in London that are sure to delight your mum on her special day. From tempting afternoon tea to West End theatre tickets, spa day deals and sightseeing in the city, show your mum how much she means to you with these unforgettable things to do in London...

Afternoon Tea

Every mother deserves to feel like the Queen on mother's day, and what better way to treat her than with a luxurious and indulgent afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace in London? With red-uniformed doormen, dark wood panelling, patterned carpets, brass fittings and crystal chandeliers, guests are made to feel like royalty from the moment they arrive.

You and your mum will settle into The Palace Lounge and marvel at unbeatable views of the Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace - all while you sip on bottomless Champagne and a selection of fine pastries, scones and delectable sandwiches. The perfect way to celebrate your amazing mum.

A pamper day

From steamy facials to manicures and revitalising massages, who doesn't love a bit of pampering? Heading for a spa day is a fun and relaxing thing to do all year round, but it's a particularly lovely way to spend some quality time with your mum on Mother's Day.

Red Letter Days are offering a Bannatyne Spa Day with three treatments for two, where you can both indulge in a 40-minute treatment package in various spa locations across London. Better yet, you won't just get to treat mum - but yourself too!

Trip to the Shard

Whether you live in London or not, there's no better way to soak up the iconic landmarks than with a boat tour along the Thames. After all, you often neglect the beauty that's right on your doorstep. If you're looking to treat your mum to a true London experience, this offer not only includes an Afternoon Tea Thames Cruise, but also two tickets to the View from The Shard. Spend the day soaking up the city's glorious skyline before tucking into scones with cream and jam, cakes and sandwiches on board a leisurely cruise.

A baking masterclass

Why head out for tea and cake when you could learn to make it yourself? Bread Ahead run several workshops throughout the month where you and your mum can learn to expertly bake sweet treats such as chocolate brownies, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, pretzels and muffins and more. Looking to scratch up on your cooking skills? You can also pick up a complimentary Bread Ahead cookbook so you can keep fine-tuning your skills once you get home.

As the saying goes: 'Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime' - so it looks like we're having cakes for every occasion!

A show in the West End

Treat your mum to a night at the theatre and her Mother's Day will become infinitely memorable. London's West End is home to some of the world's most famous shows, from the musical remix of Shakespeare’s timeless love story & Juliet, to the hilariously funny The Play That Goes Wrong.

Decide which show to see from a range of awe-inspiring theatres across the West End, including Dominion Theatre, The Apollo Victoria Theatre and Shaftesbury Theatre and prepare to get your glitz on this Mother's Day.

The Big London Bake

Calling all Great British Bake Off fans! The Big London Bake experience is the perfect way to treat mum (and hone in those post-lockdown baking skills). Here, you'll don your finest aprons and take to your baking station to whip up some classic recipes, all while sipping on Bakewell-Tini’s, Apple Pie, Lemon Meringue cocktails, plus much more from the all-new Cake Bar.

A trip to the Tate Modern

Found on London's gorgeous Southbank, the Tate Modern presents a rare chance to experience two of Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms. These immersive installations will transport you into Kusama’s unique vision of endless reflections - the perfect way to surprise any art lover on Mother's Day.

BYOB pottery painting

If your mum is a keen creative, she'll love this 90-minute BYOB pottery workshop in Southwark. Learn how to throw a potter’s wheel and create miniature pottery of your own before whipping out the paints and getting colourful. Bring your own bubbles to make the experience even more fun and toast to your fabulous mum!

Immersive dining experience at The Savoy

Whether mum is a total Titanic history buff or simply a fan of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's romance in the 1997 film, she'll love this immersive dining experience at The Savoy. Step back in time to 14 April 1912, with The Queen of the Ocean Immersive Titanic Dining for One at The Savoy Hotel in London. Based on the final 24 hours of the RMS Titanic, you will take your seats in the Savoy’s Lancaster Ballroom.

Transformed to be a first-class dining saloon, you’ll enjoy an unforgettable five-course recreation of the final meal served on board the Titanic. Immerse yourselves in the stories, characters and sights of the world’s most famous ship as live actors bring that fateful night to life with a three-hour interactive performance.

After the show, you’ll be able to meet the cast and crew as well as receive signed CDs of the show’s soundtrack.

Jamie Oliver's Cookery School

Surprise mum with an expert cooking class and get ready to learn the skills you need to create delicious dishes time and time again, all from the best in the business, with a Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School. With a choice of classes, it’s up to you which cuisine you’d like to master. Everything from North Indian Thali and Thai Feast to Unbeatable Filled Pasta and Quick & Easy Dinnertime classes is on offer here, so there’s something to appeal to every inquisitive palate.

A puppy yoga class

Ah, London. Nothing captures the quirkiness of this city quite like a yoga class with pets. That's right, you can now book a yoga-come-cuddle class that aims to combine the relaxation virtues of yoga with cuddling pets! If you're looking to treat mum to an unforgettable experience, we've found just the place.

