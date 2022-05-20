Michelle Keegan seriously confuses fans as she jets out of UK alone Michelle is on the move... but where to?

Michelle Keegan left her fans confused when she shared a photo of herself jetting out of the UK on Thursday, leaving her loyal Instagram followers wondering what she was up to.

The former Coronation Street star was pictured in a khaki tracksuit and chunky white trainers, beaming as she posed next to a trolley stacked with three suitcases. With her brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail and her pretty features enhanced with minimal makeup, Michelle looked like total airport goals. But it was the comments left by her close friends and family on the post that left fans speculating.

Michelle, 34, simply captioned the post: "Annnnnd she’s off," adding a plane and a yellow heart emoji. She added an inspirational quote in the following slide, reading: "The greatest danger in life is not taking the adventure."

Her mother-in-law Carol Wright commented: "go and smash it my darling. X" while sister-in-law Natalya, the younger sibling of Michelle's husband Mark Wright, wrote: "Proud of you."

Michelle's cousin Katie penned: " Miss you already, but so proud of you," prompting a fan debate. "Where's she off [to] lol," one follower commented, prompting another to reply, "no one will tell us."

Michelle's cryptic airport photo left her followers confused

Dozens of fans began speculating Michelle was off to reprise her role as Georgie Lane in Our Girl. One shared: "Please say your off to film for OUR GIRL To film another series of Our Girl???????? Go on you know you want to," while another commented: "Please please be going to film Our girl again."

While Michelle has remained coy about her trip's destination, it seems likely she's set to film an exciting new project or is taking part in a charity adventure. Watch this space…

She penned: 'The greatest danger in life is not taking the adventure'

No doubt the actress will be counting down the days until she can return, having nearly finished her epic £1.3 million home renovations with husband Mark.

Mark and Michelle bought their Essex abode last year and demolished it in July before embarking on creating a dream property from scratch.

Husband Mark Wright is on home renovation duties in her absence

Former TOWIE star Mark is clearly passionate about the property's development, and heads to the site as often as he can in between work to catch up on the work that's being carried out.

The pair have recently had a brand new home bar and a cinema room installed.

