The best hand luggage for your holidays: From Amazon, John Lewis and more

Heading off on holiday? So you've booked your tickets and marked your calendars and now the next step is to get packing. Whether you're jetting to the coast for a sun-soaked vacay or embarking on a city break with loved ones, it's always good to pack light!

Plus, if you've watched the news lately, you'll have seen lots of airport chaos with missing cases. If you're wanting a stress-free holiday, a carry-on suitcase could be the best option.

We've rounded up the best hand luggage for your travels, so you can make the process as easy and as stress-free as possible. Step out with the chicest carry-on luggage from Amazon, John Lewis, ASOS and more.

Carry-on suitcases we love

Atlanta 55cm 4-Wheel Lightweight Cabin Case, £99, John Lewis

John Lewis' bestselling cabin case has a five-star rating and plenty of glowing reviews. It's made from a durable polycarbonate hardshell outer, and it also comes with a TSA lock located on the side.

Take Flight Small Case, £265, Ted Baker

Functionality meets fashion with this luxe cabin case by Ted Baker.

Kono Carry-on Case, £59.49, Amazon

Approved for British Airways, Easy Jet, Virgin Atlantic and more, Amazon is selling this carry-on suitcase in a variety of different colours, including pink, grey, purple, navy, black and nude.

Travel duffle bags we love

Eono 90L Foldable Travel Duffle Bag, £21.98, Amazon

Amazon's choice is this ultra-light and water-resistant duffle bag, which retails at an affordable £21.98.

The North Face Base Camp 31L Duffel Bag, £100, ASOS

ASOS has a wide selection of duffel bags ready to shop, and one of our favourites is this lime green holdall.

Leather Weekend Bag, £115, Marks & Spencer

The ultimate weekend bag, Marks & Spencer's leather design is equipped with two top handles and a detachable adjustable shoulder strap.

Carry-on backpacks we love

Large Travel Backpack, £38.99, Amazon

You'll be glad you invested in Amazon's carry-on backpack. Between the laptop compartment, separate shoe compartment and built-in charging port, it might just be the ultimate travelling sidekick.

Recycled Polyester Backpack, £55, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's backpack features multiple outer pockets and mesh water bottle holders to keep your things well organised.

Fjällräven Kånken Classic Backpack, £85, John Lewis

This classic backpack comes in eleven other shades. Equipped with top carry handles, adjustable shoulder straps, two side pockets, and a zipped front pouch, there's plenty of storage for all of your everyday essentials.

