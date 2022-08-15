The show-stopping hotel resort in Greece that you will want to visit asap - Kivotos, Mykonos The hotel is situated within walking distance to the sea

Mykonos is one of the most popular islands in Greece and many A-listers have stepped foot on it many times - from Sharon Stone to Paris Hilton and the Kardashians.

If it's good enough for them, it's certainly good enough for us too - and there are plenty of impressive hotels to choose from when booking your holiday. If you're looking for a bit of everything - from luxury to entertainment - then look no further than Kivotos.

The Myconian hot spot features over 40 luxury suites and villas, complete with a number of eating spots, a boutique and even its own private beach - all within minutes from Mykonos town centre.

Kivotos hotel in Mykonos

Kivotos hotel's own private beach

Did we mention that the hotel has its own private beach? This is located just a stones' throw away from the pool bar and is a rare find in Mykonos, which is famous for its popular beaches - but many of which are costly to spend the day at.

The hotel's beach is completely free, and offers a breathtaking view and a generous amount of sun beds. What's more, the friendly staff are on hand should you fancy ordering a cocktail or two while down there.

The hotel has its own private beach

Kivotos hotel's Instagram friendly design

Designed to look like nearby postcard-worthy island Hora, the hotel's outside is filled with beautiful flowers, making you instantly remember you're on holiday as soon as you step out of your room.

The hotel is so photogenic!

Quirky features, including mirrors emblazoned with positive messages are instant mood-lifters too. There's even a wall close to the hotel's lobby which has been signed by past guests - allowing you to add your own personal piece of history to the place.

Kivotos hotel's impressive pool bar

The hotel has two swimming pools including a main one located next to the pool bar and restaurant, Namah. There is a swim-up bar adding for a fun touch, while some of the sunbeds are situated within the pool, offering incredible views of the ocean and island as you lounge mid-swim.

Namah, meanwhile, serves up a generous menu featuring a varied range of dishes, from bar snacks to pizzas, fresh fish dishes and salads. Note there isn't many vegetarian dishes listed on the menu, but the staff are incredibly friendly and are more than flexible if you ask for something without meat.

The pool bar at night

There is also a generous drinks menu with a huge range of cocktails, featuring quirky combinations - bubblegum and champagne anyone? As well as a vast list of wines, beers and soft drinks.

Kivotos hotel's complimentary breakfast

All guests staying at Kivotos are offered a free breakfast served each morning which will set you up for the day nicely. Each person can choose from a variety of egg dishes with different fillings - from mushrooms to sausages, while sides of cheese and meat platters are also available at no extra cost. What's more, a huge selection of breads with Greek pastries and jams is also part of the breakfast deal - so you won't go hungry! Fresh orange juice and coffee is served up generously too, all while you look out and admire the ocean on the terrace.

Another look at the stunning pool area

Kivotos hotel's luxury rooms

Rooms are stylish and spacious and feature all the amenities you need, from a coffee machine to air conditioning, storage space and complimentary luxury toiletries. Several even come with a jacuzzi in the bathroom, while for an extra cost you can also choose to have your own private pool in several of them. Other perks include fully stocked mini bars, free Wi-Fi and a television complete with satellite channels.

Rooms are stylish and spacious

Kivotos hotel's location

The hotel is located within walking distance to Ornos, a beautiful beach town located in front of a fishing village, which boasts a number of restaurants, cafes and bars, along with a bakery. Just ten minutes by car from the hotel is Mykonos town, where you will find all the attractions - from the famous nightlife to the picturesque Little Venice.

You can dine while looking out at the ocean

Kivotos hotel's services

The hotel's staff are on hand to offer advice - with many of them working there during the summer season - and they are just as enthusiastic about Mykonos as the guests are. Guests are able to use the private taxi company taking them from the hotel to the town centre 24 hours a day, while day trips and packages on offer include boat rides and even a helicopter ride from Mykonos to Santorini for those with more money to spare. A sustainable shop selling beautiful natural products and gifts and a luxurious spa offering many holistic treatments, massages, skin therapies and facials is also on site.

For more information, visit Kivotoshotels.com

