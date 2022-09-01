Everything Rose Ayling-Ellis has said about her partner Sam as they split after nearly a decade The EastEnders actress won Strictly in 2021

Rose Ayling-Ellis is a household name thanks to her role in BBC's EastEnders and as reigning champion following last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by friends and fans as she sets record straight – 'The only way is up!'

Away from her busy TV career, the star tends to keep a relatively low profile and prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice in cute video

However, it was revealed recently that Rose and her boyfriend of nearly ten years, Sam Arnold, have split due to "growing apart". Here's everything the actress has said previously about her relationship…

When Rose joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, it was clear Sam was a supporter of Rose's from afar. During the final, however, he made a rare public appearance in the crowd to cheer her and Giovanni Pernice on.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice lands new TV role away from Strictly after opening up about future plans

MORE: Rose Ayling- Ellis breaks silence following breakup reports

Rose would often share photos of her and Sam on social media

Before joining Strictly, Rose did share a photo of the pair to celebrate their six years together. Alongside a photo of the two of them on a trip, she wrote on Instagram in 2020: "Six years we been together and I still don't find you annoying."

During Rose and Giovanni's Strictly journey, the pairing even enjoyed social time with Sam. In 2021, Sam was pictured with Rose and the professional dancer during a fun dinner date in celebration of the actress' 27th birthday.

Rose has also previously shared photos on her Instagram of the couple's travels together, including from their holiday in Peru in 2019 when they travelled along the Amazon River.

The couple have since parted ways

Opening up about her relationship, Rose did previously tell the Express that the couple enjoys watching TV together, including her own show, EastEnders. "I watch with my boyfriend a lot," she said, adding: "We have similar tastes in shows, but I also like watching alone so there are no disruptions".

The pair have since parted ways, reportedly due to Rose's busying schedule in recent months. In August, it was confirmed that Rose was departing her role as Frankie in EastEnders and had landed an exciting presenting role fronting a documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.