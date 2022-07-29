Janette Manrara dances the night away ahead of holiday with lookalike brother The star is jetting off!

Former Strictly star Janette Manrara was the picture of joy as she reunited with her lookalike brother Alejandro Fizzy Manrara on Thursday.

The duo were captured on Janette's Instagram Stories enjoying a glass of fizz, ahead of their exciting holiday to Ibiza together and posed at a very glamorous venue which boasted a stylish black and white tiled floor and lavish wall displaying countless wine bottles.

WATCH: Janette and rarely-seen brother Alejandro rock out to Britney Spears

Janette and Alejandro were in high spirits ahead of their trip and were captured dancing the night away with friends ahead of their flight to Spain on Friday morning. In one post, they filmed themselves rocking out together to Baby One More Time, by Britney Spears.

In another fabulous video, reshared by Janette, the star was filmed in the centre of a circle of her friends, flipping her hair and showing off her incredible dance moves to Crazy in Love by Beyoncé, with a drink in her hand.

The pair enjoyed a glass of fizz

Taking to her Stories the following morning, Janette penned: "Holiday bound @fizzymanrara," with a sunshine emoji on a video of the pair in the car. Alejandro also shared an early morning update of two suitcases and simply wrote: "Ibiza here we come @janettemanrara," with a pink love heart.

The exciting trip comes just hours after Janette and Alejandro enjoyed a peaceful day with friends at Stratford-Upon-Avon. Captioning a group photo, the star wrote: "Beautiful day out in Stratford-Upon-Avon enjoying this beautiful weather!" with sun emoji.

The duo are off to Ibiza

Fans went wild for the update and one fan penned: "Lovely pic." A second added "Ohh my favourite town xx."

A third said: "It looks lovely." A fourth replied: "A beautiful place Stratford-Upon-Avon," whilst others simply left loving emojis for the star.

Janette and Aljandro also reunited with friends

Janette is married to fellow former Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec. The duo kicked off their wedding celebrations five years ago on 15 July and that was only the start of their lavish nuptials, as the pair enjoyed an epic triple wedding extravaganza!

After exchanging vows in front of their fellow Strictly stars Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Anton du Beke, and more, they went on to have another two ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida over the course of three weeks.

