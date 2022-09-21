Maldives travel guide: Heaven is a place on earth

Nothing screams "paradise" quite like the Maldives, and with temperatures constantly above 25°C, it's no wonder that it's such a sought-after destination.

With white sand galore, palm trees scattered and turquoise water so clear you can see coral gardens and glistening fish below - this heavenly paradise is truly like no other! But with nearly 200 resorts across the Maldives, it can be hard to choose where to stay, where to eat, and where to relax. Here’s how to explore what the Maldives has to offer in five days.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

The Standard is an effortlessly cool five-star resort and the perfect setting for that long-awaited tropical getaway. The Standard Hotels brand is globally renowned for redefining boutique hospitality, with iconic properties in the hottest destinations, including New York, Ibiza and London. Their take on island luxury is ideal for a younger vibe, and great value for families, as children up until the age of 12 are included for a discounted rate. From groups of friends to couples, The Standard is here to spice up paradise with postcard-perfect spots for your IG feed, with floating breakfasts, crystal blue waters and even a disco ball in the bathrooms.

Each room has luxurious facilities

Whether you're in an overwater villa floating on the lagoon or settled on a pristine sandy beach beachfront, each of the 115 villas features its own private lounge deck and plunge pool, which you can even have a champagne floating breakfast served in.

Dining at The Standard

Start your day with breakfast in the sunshine

When it comes to dining there’s Guduguda, an over-the-water Maldivian restaurant with seafood-driven dishes like flavorful coconut milk curries and Kula, the main all-dining spot from breakfast to dinner. There is also BBQ Shak-Shak, a chic feet-in-the-sand dining experience, where you can enjoy freshly caught fish whilst sipping a glass of champagne - the dream! At sunset, hit the Beru Bar, an over-water club that will have you dancing till the late evening. Recover the next day with a pampering spa session at the overwater Spa, complete with a healing sound bath that will be sure to melt any jetlag away!

Excursions at The Standard

For those that want to explore and take a break from hours of lazing on a sunbed, there is a whole range of activities that you can book, from flyboarding, jet skiing, snorkeling, and even windsurfing.

Coral reefs make the Maldives a sought-after snorkelling destination, and The Standard even provides snorkelling equipment within the luxe private pool villas. Boat excursions are perfect to discover the vibrant life beneath the surface, enjoying a snorkelling trip among turtles and dolphins - not one to miss!

Snorkle in the crystal clear ocean

If you're travelling with little ones and need some R&R, Lil’Sharks Kid’s Club will keep the little ones entertained all day. There is an abundance of things to do other than the excursions, hit the tennis court in the cooler mornings or the 24/7 gym, or, as night falls enjoy a private cinema setup on the beach.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives book here

Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

Fairmont offers exculsivity

If you are looking for an island that provides a bit more exclusivity, the Fairmont, Maldives, located in Shaviyani Atol, indulges you in the most luxurious experiences. The resort is around 40 minutes from the Maldives capital Male airport, so only a short seaplane journey away. On arrival, you will be greeted with a beautiful personalized coconut drink as friendly staff welcome you with local Body Beru music.

A sanctuary for wellbeing

No task is too big for the staff - on arrival each resident is assigned their own Villa Host who will assist you during your stay, from booking evening meals to helping you decide what excursions to take part in. We recommend the Dolphin Bubble cruise to get up close to nature. Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is surrounded by opulent Beach Villas, decadent Over Water Villas and luxury Tented Jungle Villas.

The island has a fleet of golf buggies to transport you from restaurant to restaurant (there are four in total) or you can just take a leisurely walk and enjoy the tropical wildlife that encases the island.

Activities

The sprawling pool at Fairmont

Explore a range of unrivalled experiences, sail away to a nearby deserted island for a romantic picnic just for two, join a sunset dolphin cruise aboard your own private yacht, or experience a wide array of exhilarating water sports and check it off your bucket list. And for some R&R, Willow Stream Spa is an oasis of its own, enabling guests to rediscover their energy, providing indoor and outdoor spaces to reconnect beyond the treatment experience.

Dining at Fairmont Maldives

In terms of dining, there are four restaurants, all of which provide a unique gastronomic experience with unrivalled views of the Indian Ocean. Raha Market is the dining hub of the resort and is a marketplace of aromas and flavours. With many cuisines to choose from and an entire room dedicated to exquisite desserts, pastries and fruit, there is something for everyone. For a more relaxed beach day lunch, Onu Onu restaurant is the social heart of the resort, with live DJs mixing tropical tunes whilst the waves and exotic drinks flow - this is what holidays are about!

The Island has a very wide range of cuisine to cater to each guest; we'd recommend Kata, which celebrates Asian flavours with a modern twist, offering an array of sushi, sashimi and a variety of seafood. Set in the outset of the Maldivian sea, with an array of fish and shark swimming below, this is an unforgettable dining experience.

Sustainability at Fairmont Maldives

With the effects of climate change becoming ever more prevalent within the Maldives, the Fairmont has a key role to play in sustainability. Headed by Sam Dixon, the island's Sustainability Manager, the resort are able to recycle plastics which have been collected in the sea or along beaches and reuse these to make tables, bar stools and even turtle luggage tags. They are the first establishment in the Maldives to recycle and reuse 7 types of the plastic at their suitability lab located in the centre of the island. Core pillars for Fairmont Brand and Accor Group are Sustainability, Wellness and Family, which is key to sustain the future of these beautiful Maldivian islands.

Fairmont Maldives is an exceptional, unforgettable place where occasions are celebrated, stories are written, and moments are turned into memories.

Find out more about these two resorts….

