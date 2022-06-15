These are TUI's most dreamy honeymoon destinations for newlyweds

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The top honeymoon destinations are, above all else, a once-in-a-lifetime type trip. No doubt you and your betrothed-to-be have been adding to the honeymoon fund in the run up to your wedding day for your deliciously romantic honeymoon – and whether you’re a pair of adrenaline junkies or lay on a beach people, the honeymoon destinations TUI Blue has to offer are well worth saying yes to.

From honeymoon destinations in Europe to far-flung locations lapped in luxury, these are TUI’s top honeymoon destinations for 2022/2023, where you’ll find adults-only hotels, all-inclusive honeymoon deals and more…

Sorrento, Italy

Italy was made for lovers and Sorrento is one of its prettiest honeymoon destinations. The land of orange groves and sunset views is a romantic spot for a just married Negroni and nuzzle. Sorrento itself boasts beautiful Renaissance and Baroque architecture, and the town itself oozes character.

When you finally decide to leave your hotel room, Sorrento is a short boat ride away from the utterly charming islands of Capri and Ischia, or close enough for a day trip to Naples or a visit to the historic Pompeii.

Croatia

Packed with natural beauty and luxury hotels, Croatia is a hidden honeymoon gem. Surrounded by the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic, Croatia enjoys the delightfully warm Mediterranean weather without the crowds.

A great trip for water babies, newlyweds can discover the best of Croatia by exploring its secret coves, hidden beaches and scenic lakes and waterfalls.

Mexico

There’s no shortage of amazing honeymoon spots in Mexico, and if it’s luxury you’re after, this is the place for you.

Margaritas at midday, sunset walks along the coast, white sands, azure blue seas – Mexico is the stuff honeymoon dreams are made of. You’ll find hotels with infinity pools, swim-up suites and in-room whirlpool baths. Wedded bliss.

Ibiza, Spain

For the couples who love their honeymoons with a side of champagne and shavasana, the Spanish island of Ibiza is the perfect mix of party and pampering.

Madly in love couples will love the white-washed villas and privacy of palm trees, with day trips to the cosmopolitan Ibiza Old Town and yacht days around the coast.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has and still is a very popular honeymoon destination. One quick google of the beauty that beholds the Caribbean country and you can see why.

It’s pure bliss, with sandy beaches, lush green rainforests and the most turquoise seas that will definitely not need to go through an Instagram filter.

