9 family travel mistakes that are costing you money this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's the summer holidays and as the cost of living continues to rise, HELLO! has the best advice from travel expert Karen Willians at Eurocamp. Discover the most common - and costly - mistakes families make and how to avoid them.

SEE: 21 best pool inflatables for summer 2022: Pool toys from John Lewis, Amazon & Sunnylife

MORE: What you need to pack for a holiday: 90 must-have items

From the cheapest days to travel to finding discount codes and even why you may want to ditch the plane for the ferry, make a splash this summer without emptying your wallet by following these top tips.

Booking solo

The larger the group the more money you will save

Did you know that single and couples' accommodation is often charged at an inflated per-person rate? Instead of paying more than you need to, group up with friends and family to split the cost of your accommodation. Holiday homes, villas and parks are perfect for this, allowing you to book accommodation for a fixed price, not per person.

Travelling at the weekend

Flight prices rise considerably on Saturdays and Sundays so avoid traveling at weekends and enjoy some serious savings. Companies like Eurocamp don't have fixed departure or arrival days, so you can have complete flexibility over your travel dates.

SHOP: Best travel gadgets you never knew you needed for your next holiday

Leaving your car at home

Forget about luggage restrictions

Don’t ditch your car, consider crossing the Channel via ferry your car and travel at a leisurely pace through Europe.

Not only does this avoid lengthy airport queues and delayed and canceled flights, but there is also no need to worry about weight limits for baggage or whether you'll be sat together, just jump in the car and go!

Explore ferry options from just £50 for a return journey with Eurocamp.

MORE: 38 UK hotels you need to visit for a weekend getaway

Unnecessary excursions

Revel in the simple things

Keep an eye out for places that offer free activities to enjoy. Some holiday providers also offer holiday clubs for kids of all ages - from the little ones all the way up to the teenagers. Many hotels, resorts, and parks come with pool complexes that provide hours of free fun for the whole family.

Not only does this keep them occupied and away from expensive excursions, but it's also a great way for them to make friends and explore their independence.

Look for somewhere near a beach. This avoids paying for parking or taxis to get there, and you can spend a cheap day making sandcastles and paddling in the waves.

Going all inclusive

Karen Williams, travel expert at Eurocamp, says that opting for a self-catering package can "help you save big bucks." You don't need to go out to enjoy a good, filling meal and instead try some local delicacies from your own holiday home. If your kids fancy a snack, having a selection of treats for them from home to enjoy can be a great way of saving money by avoiding pricey shops and snack bars.

RELATED: 11 must-see places to visit with kids in Porto, Portugal's second city

MORE: Ultimate tips and tricks for travelling with a baby

Forgetting to budget

If you have not booked an all-inclusive package, save money by sticking to a food budget. At the start of your holiday, do a single one-off shopping trip to a big supermarket to get all of your food for dinners and snacks, and allocate a budget for those special occasion meals.

Car hire

Save money on fuel with bike rides

Save on fuel and transport costs and explore the local area on a bike. A lot of parks, resorts, hotels, and hostels offer bike hire for a small fee, and if you’re traveling by car you can strap your bikes on to save you even more money.

Not researching offers beforehand

Look around for the best deals for you and your family by signing up to mailing alerts a few weeks, or months ahead of your holiday. Many companies now include an 'offers' tab on their websites, so have a look through there and you might find limited-time deals and discounts – check regularly to see if there are any offers for you.

Shyness surrounding freebies

Many of us are too shy, or too busy to notice the freebies and special promotions that are often available on holidays. Do your research and get stuck in with the freebies that your accommodation offers!

MORE: The best cooling facial sprays that will keep you refreshed in the heatwave

RELATED: The best luggage brands to invest in for your staycation this summer

Eurocamp is one of the UK's leading European holiday specialists for over 50 years – to over 145 fun-filled parks with spacious accommodation and fantastic facilities, stunning locations including France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Croatia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany. Find out more from their award-winning experts here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.