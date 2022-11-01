14 unmissable things to do in luminous London in November

If you can believe it, the leaves are turning golden brown, there's a chill in the air and Christmas lights are starting to pop up around London's streets - it must be November!

SEE: 41 UK hotels you need to visit for a weekend getaway

From festive igloos and cosy winter markets, to fabulous new restaurant offerings and dazzling Christmas lights switch-on events, these November happenings are set to bring some much-needed sparkle to London this month.

So free your schedule and read on to discover HELLO!'s best things to do in the city in November…

RELATED: The best luxury spa destinations in the UK

MORE: 9 best UK holiday cottages to rent in 2022 for a minibreak

Best festive things to do in London this November

Enjoy rooftop fireworks

Mix London's breathtaking skyline with sparkly fireworks, and you've got a night to remember. Rooftop bar Skylight Peckham is throwing a sky-high Bonfire Night celebration, allowing you to watch the fireworks all over the city from the bar's rooftop, offering the best views the capital has to offer, from Canary Wharf to the London Eye. The party, taking place on Saturday 5 November, sees a fusion of seasonal cocktails (you have to try the mulled gin), street food and music, with DJs playing all night.

Tickets cost £10 and include a welcome cocktail. To book, visit www.skylightbars.com

Get festive at Christmas by the River

Christmas has come early to London Bridge City! Christmas by the River is one of the capital's best places to soak up the festive spirit and indulge in the magic this season. From 16 November, this is the perfect place to wrap up warm and stroll with your loved ones, this free festive market features everything from indulgent crepes doused in Nutella, to hearty bratwurst and festive treats, all washed down with a comforting cup of mulled wine.

Delight in a mix of homeware gifts selling London souvenirs, market stalls offering handmade Christmas decorations, outdoor festive film screenings - and much more.

And for the ultimate post-work festive pick-me-up, The Riverside Lodge bar will also have alpine themed lodges which are fully heated and can be pre-booked in advance to entertain you and your friends. Kick back and watch Christmas-themed films or dance the night away to live DJs throughout the week.

Skate at Somerset House

Perhaps the most famous outdoor ice rink in London, Skate at Somerset House opened its doors to visitors earlier this month. With panoramic views of the beautiful, neoclassical courtyard and the glorious 40 ft Christmas tree, this magnificent skating experience will put you in the festive mood in no time. You can guarantee pumping tunes at every session, but for extra special music, book the Skate Lates with UNIQLO.

Those who aren't tempted by the ice can sip on champagne and cocktails at the Skate Lounge by Moët & Chandon, or tuck into gourmet food at Jimmy Garcia's pop-up Alpine restaurant, Chalet Barragiste. Warm up with a hot chocolate at Hotel Chocolat's pop-up truck, browse their gifting selection in the West Wing or take part in the children and adults' chocolate workshops.

To book ice skating tickets, visit somersethouse.org.uk

Evening river tour on the Thames for two

Cruise down London’s riverside and take in the beauty of the city's sparkling lights with this evening Thames cruise for two, made special with bubbly and canapes. The perfect treat for a winter date night, or a wholesome activity for friends this two-hour journey along the River Thames, passing several of the capital’s most iconic landmarks including the London Eye, Big Ben and the Shard is the perfect way to take in the capital's riverside sights.

To book, visit Virgin Experience Days

Get into the Christmas spirit at Winter Wonderland

There's nothing quite like the smell of roasting almonds and mulled wine as the Christmas markets hit London. It might still be November, but we're already getting into the festive spirit here at HELLO!, which is why we're so excited for the return of Winter Wonderland.

Located in the heart of London's centre, Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland is the ultimate festive destination. Sip on hot chocolate, whizz around on the fairground ride and munch on gingerbread cookies when it opens on 17 November.

To plan your visit, go to hydeparkwinterwonderland.com

Best alternative things to do in London in November

Enjoy a painting and prosecco evening

There's nothing like unleashing your inner Picasso after a glass of prosecco. The London Art Bar is the perfect place to get creative with friends, with guided painting sessions led by a practising artist while you sip, paint and create. With prosecco, nibbles, art supplies and guidance provided, all you need to bring is yourselves! The best part? Leave the workshop with your very own canvas.

To book, visit www.londonartbar.com/calendar

Step into a sci-fi dream at Guardians of the Galaxy Secret Cinema

For the chance to feel like you’ve just walked onto a steampunk planet worthy of a Marvel blockbuster, get yourself one of London’s hottest tickets for the Guardians of the Galaxy special.

With an incredible set, quick-thinking actors and a host of fellow sci-fi enthusiasts, feel free to select the 'clan’ that you will represent as you go all-out on your costume (the wilder the better), to go on missions for Rocket, follow clan leaders for missions and barter treasures like 1980s tape cassettes - all in order for your clan to come out on top, all followed by a special effects-filled viewing special of the hugely popular sequel film. A must-visit!

To book, visit Secret Cinema

Be dazzled at new musical Tammy Faye

Tammy Faye was an iconic figure as a TV evangelist who became hugely popular in the US in the 1970s, before her huge success was mired by her husband Jim Bakker, who was imprisoned on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy. With her famously glamorous persona, it is hardly the first time that she has been the subject of a musical - but with songs from Elton John and penned by Quiz and Best of Enemies playwright Stephen Graham at the helm, it is a magical retelling of a fascinating life - and Katie Brayben simply shines as Tammy in the lead role.

To book tickets, visit almeida.co.uk

Best luxury things to do in London in November

Get a royal brow treatment on Berkeley Street

Fancy getting brows and nails like Meghan Markle? Then head to Nails & Brows on Berkeley Street - the London beauty lovers' favourite spot for beauty treatments. Brow expert Sherrille Riley, founder of exclusive Mayfair salon Nails & Brows and Beauty Edit Mayfair, is the person behind Meghan's signature 'Audrey Brow' treatment, and we can see why she loves it. This elegant boutique salon in placed in the heart of Mayfair. For a manicure and pedicure, the stations offer an array of different brands and colours to choose from - including Deborah Lippman, CND Vinylux and Essie, while the brow bar and massage room are neatly situated upstairs. Perfect if your talons and brows are in need of some TLC!

To book, visit nailsandbrows.me

Best restaurants and bars to visit in London in November

Enjoy the best of all-day dining at Kuro Eatery

Kuro Eatery has just joined Notting Hill's vibrant dining scene as a new all-day dining restaurant. The new opening is headed up by chef, Andrianos Poulis, who is originally from Greece and CV spans stints at Rovi in Fitzrovia, Cornerstone in Hackney and Mazi in Notting Hill. The menu will play to Poulis's passion for simple and clean flavours with uncomplicated small plates utilising the very best seasonal produce available. Inspired by his Greek heritage and a particular love of fish, Poulis's menu showcases a melting pot of international and Mediterranean flavours.

To book, visit kuro-london.com

Sip cocktails and snack on dim sums at Yautacha City’s winter terrace

Love a Johnnie Walker cocktail? Check out restaurant favourite Yauatcha’s incredible futuristic neon terrace to celebrate the launch of Johnnie Walker's 'Cities of the Future' limited-edition Blue Label bottles to mark the brand’s 200 years of whisky. And after sipping on a couple of cocktails, be sure to order a dim sum special for some dreamy dining!

To book, visit Yautacha City

Get cosy in Coppa Club's festive Igloos

Nothing says 'Christmas' quite like cosying up inside a festive dome to wine and dine with loved ones, and Coppa Club's gorgeous Winter Igloos are going straight on our bucket list this season. Coppa Club's indulgent menu makes for the ultimate festive treat, from tempting Coppa Sour cocktails to creamy burrata, hearty truffle pasta, and mouthwatering chocolate cake with caramelised white chocolate crumb amongst the highlights.

Coppa Club's venues aren't just famed for the food, but rather the unbeatable riverside views across the city. The chain's latest addition, Coppa Club Putney, is set to create a welcoming riverside retreat for locals and guests alike to enjoy from morning to night. Why not make your visit a sparkling affair with a glass of Champagne Laurent-Perrier? We know we will...

To book your Winter Igloo, visit Coppa Club

Celebrate Thanksgiving at celebrity favourite restaurant Kanishka

Kanishka by Atul Kochhar, located in the heart of Mayfair, is popular with many A-listers for a reason. From its friendly and attentive staff to its talented team of chefs, led under two times Michelin star accredited and beloved TV pesonality Atul Kochar, there are so many reasons to visit. The stylish venue offers a wide range of dishes, and is popular for its five course tasting menus. Current offerings - that will leave you happily full - include a trio of lamb, Atul's Chicken Tikka Pie, and a show-stopping dark chocolate sphere that literally melts in the mouth.

Along with an extensive wine list, cocktails are a plenty at this restaurant too - whether you are looking for something refreshing, from vodka based to champagne infused. What's more, the restaurant is offering its Thanksgiving menu throughout November, featuring a wide range of dishes such as spiced turkey roulade, tandoori paneer and roasted cauliflower. Christmas is also around the corner and the restaurant is going all out during the festive season too. Atul and his team have created several menu choices - all with a vegetarian and meat option - at several different price ranges, from £58 per person.

To reserve a table, visit kanishkarestaurant.co.uk

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.