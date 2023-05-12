Hotel AMANO: The central London boutique hotel with a chic rooftop bar & bottomless brunch

If you're on the hunt for a buzzy central London hotel that's intimate, stylish and relatively affordable, Hotel AMANO Covent Garden needs to be on your radar - especially this summer.

The design-led boutique hotel launched back in 2022, and its USP? The entertainment. You've got a seriously chic rooftop bar with spectacular views of the London skyline and a very cool restaurant on the ground floor called Penelope's.

Hotel AMANO Covent Garden has a delightful rooftop bar

If you've not heard of Penelope’s, it's a vibrant Israeli and Spanish fusion restaurant that's fast-becoming the must-visit immersive dining experience amongst the fashionistas of Instagram.

If you're looking for fun, you'll find it at Penelope’s. With belly dancers, electric DJs, a scintillating dining atmosphere, it's a great spot for a special occasion like a birthday.

Dishes are served to share at Penelope's

The kitchen is led by Executive Chef, Fez Ozalgla, who is of Turkish-Cypriot heritage and spent six years at Jamie Oliver’s famous fire cooking joint, Barbecoa.

Be sure to book the weekend brunch. Every Sunday, brunch enthusiasts can enjoy crowd-pleasing brunch classics with Israeli-Spanish influences including the Shakshuka, to the ever more indulgent ‘Dirty Diana’ featuring a medium rare steak hash with fermented hot sauce and runny cheese. You’ll be served with free-flowing bubbly against the backdrop of Penelope’s signature funk soundtrack.

© John Athimaritis You you can eat, drink and dance the night away at Penelope's

If you're just looking for a drink before venturing out into the city, the seventh-floor rooftop bar is perfect for watching the sunset with a cocktail and seeing the city light up at night.

How about the rooms? With 141 rooms decorated in earthy tones, dark accents and golden design elements, the hotel has a real touch of glamour.

An example of one of the rooms at Hotel AMANO

If you're looking for something a little extra special, the hotel’s Goldy Rooms come with their own freestanding golden bathtubs which overlook the city, while the remaining room categories include Cosy, Comfy, and Roomy.

What's not to love about a golden bathtub?!

You might visit and never venture out, but if you do, the hotel is close to some of the capital’s best theatres, boutiques, restaurants and pubs.

To book Hotel AMANO Covent Garden in London, visit booking.com.