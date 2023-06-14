Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas stuns in bikini alongside baby son Wilbur

Cressida Bonas gave fans a sweet insight into her personal life as she enjoyed her first sun-drenched holiday with her baby son Wilbur.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry uploaded a gorgeous snapshot with her baby boy following a dip in the water. The young tot was seen playing with his doting mother where he accidentally poked her in the eye.

"Favourite games = poking me in the eye, pulling my hair and putting his fingers up my nose," she joked in the caption. Her brother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, was quick to reply, writing: "Got that last night. [heart eyes emojis]."

The sunny vacation comes a month after Cressida marked her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley's birthday. The actress shared some beautiful photos of her and her beloved out on a country walk, and the couple brought their baby son, Wilbur, with them.

In a touching tribute to her husband, who she married in 2020, Cressida penned: "Happy birthday to this guy! I sure am a lucky gal," she added a series of white heart and cake emojis.

Cressida shares one son with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

The couple are clearly relishing parenting since they welcomed their son Wilbur in November, but shortly after his arrival, Cressida revealed her journey to motherhood wasn't without its struggles.

Writing exclusively in The Sunday Times, the mum-of-one revealed they struggled to conceive for two years before turning to IVF. "I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics…Even a German healer who speaks to angels," she explained.

The actress went on to reveal that despite trying all sorts, "nothing was working" and as she felt "as if my body was failing me" she and Harry turned to IVF. "I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," she added.

© Getty The actress was previously in a relationship with Prince Harry

"But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

Cressida explained that whilst the IVF was hard and she had to overcome her fear of needles, she began to do things she loves again, like dancing.

Cressida and Harry welcomed their first child together two years after their wedding, which took place whilst Covid restrictions were in place. The 34-year-old famously dated Prince Harry between 2012 until 2014 after the pair were first introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.